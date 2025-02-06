Time to Talk about Mental Health: Survey reveals NI more reluctant to talk about mental health than other UK regions

New data shows almost 40% in NI prefer to keep silent about mental health rather than risk an awkward conversation.

New research released on Time to Talk Day (Thursday 6 February) reveals that almost four in ten of those surveyed in Northern Ireland (38%) say they would prefer to not talk about their mental health rather than risk an ‘awkward’ conversation.

UK-wide, bottling things up is causing respondents to feel isolated. Half of under 34s say they have pushed friends and family away or stopped socialising due to wanting to keep quiet about mental health concerns.

In Northern Ireland, around a quarter (26%) consider open talk of mental health to be a sign of weakness.

The The survey of 5,000 people across the UK was conducted by Censuswide as part of Time to Talk Day, the nation’s biggest conversation about mental health.

The day is run by mental health charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness in partnership with Co-op and Inspire Wellbeing in Northern Ireland. It aims to spark millions of conversations about mental health in communities, schools, homes, workplaces and online across the UK.

Lewis Robinson from North Belfast

The survey shows that here in Northern Ireland, more of us (38%) are afraid of the awkward conversation around our mental health than the UK average (33%).

UK-wide, the desire to avoid awkwardness is highest among young people:-

Half (49%) of 16-24 year olds report pushing people away due to their mental health, compared to 11% over 75s46% of 16-24 year olds say they wouldn’t want to have a conversation about their mental health, compared to just 20% of 65-74 year olds.A fifth (20%) say not talking is causing them to struggle at school or work, rising to 37% of 16-24s.

Worryingly, around a quarter (24%) of respondents say keeping quiet has made their mental health worse, again with younger people most impacted at 35%, highlighting the importance of being open.

Kerry Anthony, CEO Inspire NI

Inspire Wellbeing, along with Mind, Rethink Mental Illness and Co-op are calling on people to get comfortable talking and start a conversation, however small, about how they are really feeling. Not having conversations, they state, can have a negative impact on all aspects of life, including jobs, relationships, friendships and health.

Kerry Anthony MBE, CEO of Inspire, said: “We have come so far in our public conversations about mental health and this research shows we need to keep on talking about talking or risk rolling back to the times when these important conversations simply didn’t happen. There can be no doubt that having someone to talk to about your mental health is important. Time To Talk Day is a perfect way for all of us to recommit to creating an open and supportive society where everyone is free to ask, listen and talk.”

Lewis Robinson from North Belfast is taking part in the Time to Talk Day campaign (https://youtu.be/trpJF9syxm0). Lewis said: “Growing up, I didn’t have many positive male role models who spoke openly about their mental health. When I don’t talk about what’s on my mind, I tend to spiral negatively, I bottle things up and lock myself away.

"My family have learned the importance of spending time together. Each night we have a family meal together where we sit down and discuss how our day’s been. Simple acts like that can make it easier to have those big important discussions when something negative is on our mind.”

Dr Sarah Hughes, Chief Executive of Mind, said: "Talking about mental health isn’t always easy, but as a society, we too often shy away from these conversations out of fear of awkwardness. Our research shows this silence can have a real impact on our lives by creating barriers that push friends and family away, disrupt social lives, and make school or work more challenging.

"This Time to Talk Day, we have an opportunity to break this cycle. Small, everyday actions—like starting a conversation during a walk or a coffee break—can help foster understanding and create an environment where we feel comfortable to talk. Let’s lead by example, listen with empathy, and show that talking about mental health can make a real difference to individuals and our communities."

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Member Participation, Co-op, said:

“Mental wellbeing is central to building stronger, more resilient communities, and our members have told us it’s an issue they care about deeply. The research shows that people across the UK don’t want to have conversations about their mental wellbeing as they worry it would be awkward. By working together, we can normalise talking about mental wellbeing and foster a culture where everyone feels supported and connected.”

Mark Winstanley, Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said: “These findings are a reminder that while many people may feel awkward talking about mental health, not doing so can have far-reaching consequences. As our survey reveals, staying silent about our mental health is leading to isolation and impacting our lives at work and school, especially among young people.

"We know that speaking about mental health for the first time can feel challenging, and that many unhelpful thoughts might be preventing you from opening up. But we encourage people to find a place they feel comfortable this Time to Talk Day and start a conversation – you never know the positive difference it might make to you or to the other person.”