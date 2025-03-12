The Tinderbox Incubate Festival returns to the MAC April 5 Visit https://themaclive.com/whats-on to book your ticket.

On April 5, Tinderbox will present this new celebration of theatre-making in Belfast. Audiences will experience seven new pieces of theatre in motion, created and produced by Tinderbox Incubate Artists. These artists are the cutting edge of new theatre-making in Belfast and are presenting ideas which respond to our modern world; exploring contemporary and unique social issues with curiosity, comedy and creativity.

The artists presenting work include:

Charlotte McCurry Soso Ni Cheallaigh, Michael McEvoy, Steven Millar, Simon Sweeney, Catherine Rees and Seon Simpson.

The festival is produced by Tinderbox Theatre Company, who have been working with these seven theatre-makers for six months through the Incubate Maker’s Network. The Incubate festival is an invitation for artists to not only perform their work in progress but to also share their creative process with audiences. It aims to invite a conversation between the artist and audience by offering the opportunity for feedback, questions and contribution to their work and practice. As well as the seven performances, Tinderbox will also lead a free artist forum event to discuss artist and pathways to having their work produced.

About Tinderbox Theatre Company

Tinderbox Theatre Company are a leading arts organisation specialising in contemporary theatre practice in Northern Ireland. For thirty-seven years, Tinderbox has championed new writing, producing world-class performances from Northern Irish writers to critical and international acclaim. Tinderbox is a leading player in creative empowerment and contemporary artistic practice for artists, participants andaudiences in NI.

Tinderbox Theatre Company are Patrick J. O’Reilly (Artistic Director), Ciarán Haggerty (Creative Producer)) Cliona Donnelly (Development Manager) and Martin Ozarek (Graphic Designer)

Running Order:

10.30am - 11.30am - Open class with Michael McEvoy (Factory Space)

2pm - 8pm Steven Millar presents The Dance Hall - The Common Room

A one-man show exploring dementia, memory, and connection, set against the backdrop of a 1950s dance hall.

2pm - Michael McEvoy ‘ The Fallen’ Factory space

A dance monologue embodying the loss of Irish culture and longing for the forgotten, steeped in metaphor and folklore.

3pm - 5pm (Upstairs Theatre)

Charlotte McCurry – Man above the Line

An exploration of alcoholism and its impact on family dynamics as Joseph lies in a coma, leaving his loved ones to pick up the pieces.

Soso Ní Cheallaigh – SIÚCRA

A sensuous toast to hyper-capitalism. In the world of sugar dating, Nina is infatuated with her newfound wealth — but how can she enjoy herself with all the nonstop calls from her sick mum?

5pm - 6pm Artist Symposium

7.pm - 9pm (Upstairs Theatre)

Simon Sweeney – Some Man, One Man

Five days to the talent show. Fruit and veg specialist Stan’s chance to become King is here. Can he step up, take care of business, and finally be loved?

Catherine Rees – Michelle & Me

A woman becomes obsessed with Michelle Obama and self-help- chasing personal greatness whilst expertly dodging her own emotional baggage.

Seon Simpson – Seon Simpson is on a Tangent