Tourism NI launches children’s art competition to show giant welcome to the 153rd Open

Awaken your Creative Spirit for a Chance to Win 4 Tickets to The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush

Tourism Northern Ireland is calling on primary and secondary school children across Northern Ireland to take part in a tee-rific art competition,welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors to The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush this July.

Entrants are encouraged to let their imagination run wild with bold, bright and artistic original designs showcasingwhat the people and places of Northern Ireland mean to them and how they want their home to be seen by global golf fans.

Six winning submissions will appear on a selection of out of home advertising across Belfast and Portrush, as well as other marketing formats, as Tourism Northern Ireland welcomes golf fans from around the world for The Open.

Competition judge and award-winning artist, Kathryn Callaghan and Tourism NI Communications Officer, Claire Hamilton along with budding young artists at the launch of the Giant Welcome Art Competition

Each winner will also enjoy a family overnight stay in Northern Ireland while one overall winner, selected after an online vote, will also win four tickets to attend The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush.

Judging the entries will be Naomi Waite, Tourism NI’s Director of Marketing, Fran Porter, Arts & Cultural Facilities Officer with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Miller Cornelius, Brand Manager at The R&A and award-winning artist, Kathryn Callaghan.

Naomi Waite said she is excited to see Northern Ireland’s giant's spirit brought to life by talented young artists.

She said: “As visitors from all over the world prepare to embrace our giant welcome, what better way to add vibrancy and colour to their arrival than with a selection of original artwork created by our young people.

“Northern Ireland is proud to host the return of The Open and there is so much for visitors to enjoy while they are here.

“Could the winning entries be a sketch of the Mourne Mountains, an illustration of Titanic Belfast, the iconic Mussenden Temple or perhaps show the world-famous Claret Jug at one of their favourite places?”

Fran Porter said she is looking forward to seeing some of the incredible artwork on display throughout Portrush.

She said: “I'm always amazed by the talent of our young artists across Northern Ireland and I can’t wait to see how they interpret the brief and illustrate just why this is a special place.”

Kathryn Callaghan said Northern Ireland never fails to spark imagination or provide inspiration for writers and artists.

“From the rugged Causeway Coast to the tranquility of Fermanagh’s Lakelands or Armagh’s stunning cathedrals to the rolling hills of County Down, Northern Ireland is full of inspiring, world-class locations.

“To be asked to be part of this judging panel is a privilege and I cannot wait to see all the amazing entries.”

Deadline for entries is Friday May 9. To be considered for judging, your original artwork must fit within the blank space outlined in the entry form, along with the completed consent form by parent/guardian, and all work must be submitted by a teacher or parent/guardian on the artist’s behalf.