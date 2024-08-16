Tractor pulling competition to take place at 2024 NI Ploughing Championships in Gilford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get your engines running, the Tractor Pulling competition is coming to the Northern Ireland Ploughing Championships next month in Gilford.

Competitors can register to compete in the following categories: Up to 5.5T; 5.5T - 7.5T; 7.5T - 8.5T; 8.5T - 10.5T; 10.5T - 12.5T; OVER 12.5T.

Taking place in Gilford on the 27th & 28th September the 2024 NI Ploughing Championships will play host to a series of fantastic events.

Top ploughmen and women will show off their skills in all classes of competition for the many types of plough and styles of ploughing in the two day event.

It is set to be a great day out for all the family and will showcase qualified competitors from Northern Ireland and Ireland competing in six different classes including World Style Conventional, World Style Reversible, Vintage Classes and Horse Class.

As well as World, European and International class ploughing, there will also be the Northern Ireland Vintage Ploughing Competition which will see qualifiers from this event representing Northern Ireland at European Vintage level.

There will be a horse ploughing class on the Saturday and this will give spectators an insight into the heritage of ploughing which started with horses.

Ploughmen showing their skills in this class range from very young to the more mature competitor. Competition is always hard fought, with more established ploughmen coming up against the new generation.

Winners of the Conventional and Reversible Classes will then qualify to compete at the 2025 World Championships in Czech Republic.

At last year's competition in Myroe, near Limavady, there were 14 and 15-year-olds competing against horse ploughmen of 70. It really does span the generations and the skill is passed down from father to son – and more recently to daughters!

The NI International Ploughing Championships promises to be one of the major outdoor of the year – as well as the ploughing there will be trade exhibitions, manufacturers, working demonstrations, craft and artisan food.

And to the delight of the spectators – the exciting sport of Tractor Pulling returns this year. Get ready for some high octane action in the battle of the beasts...

Competitors will be hoping for more favourable weather than last year in Myroe, which saw the first day hit with heavy rain – but nothing could dampen the enthusiasm of the spectators who pulled on their wellies and ignored the downpours.

The Northern Ireland Ploughing Association is delighted to acknowledge support from Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council for the NI International Ploughing Championships.

The event is being held at Gilford on land granted by Hunniford Farms Lurgan Road leading onto Plantation Road Gilford BT63 6JJ on 27th & 28th September 2024.