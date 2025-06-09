Tributes paid to much-loved schoolgirl Sarah Eakin after she passes aged just 16

Sarah Eakin, who passed away aged just 16. Photo: James Minnis & Son Funeral Directors

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved 16-year-old after she lost a brave battle with illness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbridge teenager Sarah Eakin passed away last Saturday, the tragedy devastating her local community and school, Dromore High.

A death notice published this week stated that she passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s described as the “cherished and much-loved daughter of Geoff and Joanne”, as well as the “much-loved sister of James and loving granddaughter of Winnie, Iris, Jim and the late Nat”.

A service to celebrate Sarah’s takes place tomorrow (10th) at 2pm in Scarva Street Presbyterian Church, followed by a private family cremation.

The Eakin family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers to charities Angel Wishes and Young Lives Vs Cancer.

Adds the death notice: “Sarah will be forever cherished and lovingly remembered by her mum, dad, brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the entire family circle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Moira-based charity Angel Wishes, which supports children with cancer and related conditions, said its organisation is “truly devastated to learn about the passing of our wonderful young Sarah, a beautiful girl inside and out”.

A celebration of Sarah Eakin's life will be held this week. Photo: Angel Wishes

Added the charity: “Sarah touched us all with her love for her wonderful family and her beautiful German Shepherd, Holly, her forever faithful friend.

“Sarah wanted more than anything to attend her school formal and she looked absolutely stunning and so happy. Fly high beautiful Sarah, I will never forget you.”

A message sent out to parents of Dromore High pupils from the school’s principal asked the community to keep her family in their prayers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We express our deepest sympathies to her parents, her brother James (a past pupil) and the wider family circle,” the statement reads, adding that Sarah’s Year 12 classmates are going through exams at the minute and would be permitted to gather in the school’s canteen or Sixth Form study mobile on Monday to remember her.

"Once the Year 12 exams finish, we will take some time to meet Year 12 pupils and provide support if it is required,” stated the principal.

Social media was flooded with community tributes to the tragic 16-year-old, with Diane Fitzpatrick stating news of her passing is “absolutely heart-breaking”.

“Deepest condolences to Geoff, Joanne, James and the family circle,” she added. “Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Brannen wrote: “So sorry to hear this terrible news, Joanne. Have fond memories of Sarah at pony club. Thinking of the entire family circle and all Sarah’s friends.”

Stated Joan Rogan: “I can’t begin to imagine the pain you as a family are going through with the loss of such a beautiful young woman, though I know in your eyes, she was still your baby girl.

“How to cope with her loss, I can’t tell you, but be assured that I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers and trust that you will learn to live and find comfort with her in your heart where she will live forever. May God rest her gentle soul.”