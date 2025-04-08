TUV party conference 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I recently attended the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) party’s annual conference in the Royal Hotel Cookstown on Saturday March 29 and just thought I would share some of my observations as it was the first time I ever attended a party conference.

The feeling of euphoria and momentum was clear to see at the conference as the party is maintaining a 11% vote share in recent opinion polls. The election of party leader to the House of Commons has gave the party a big bounce, we are no longer a one man band party for sure.

I will never forget being there on the night (morning) to see Jim Allister elected, the most seismic event of the 2024 general election in Northern Ireland. I was very impressed by the speakers, as always Jim Allister party leader and new MP for North Antrim did us proud as did Timothy Gaston MLA who replaced Jim at the Assembly and has recently shown his ability as a great politician. As always Councillor Ron Mcdowell spoke well as to be expected in his role as deputy leader, he is an excelled media performer.The guest speaker was Jon Burrows a retired Police Service of Northern Ireland officer who gave us much to think about on what is happening to policing across Northern Ireland.

