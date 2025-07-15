Twelfth community events deserve more praise
One example of a Twelfth event on the 11th evening was organised by Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band and held in the main carpark in Castlederg, County Tyrone.
Weeks and months in the planning the annual 11th night celebration had something for everyone from bouncy castles, a merry go round, swing boats and other fun runs. A number of displays included storyboards to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and the centenary of the invention of the modern tractor by Harry Ferguson.
The event commenced at 5pm and included live music by a number of artists. Later a beacon was lit and a short fireworks display held.
The amount of work that went into the event is credit to band members and supporters. All of them working from early in the morning setting up tables, sound systems and some of the fun runs.
The free to attend event received only a small amount of funding and would in fact cost the band and its members hundreds of pounds. Like other marching bands, the pride in their local community is such, it’s something they do every year and is rightfully deserving of the highest praise.