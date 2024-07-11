Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Thousands of Orangemen, women and juniors – accompanied by around 600 bands – will be on parade tomorrow with much pageantry, colour and heritage on display.

KILLYLEA, COUNTY ARMAGH: Eleven District Lodges will be on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 Brethren and women, attracting over 40,000 spectators. The main parade will commence at approximately 10.15am.

BELFAST: The demonstration is enjoyed by over 10,000 participants in bands and lodges and attracts over 100,000 spectators. The County Grand Lodge departs Belfast Orange Hall, Carlisle Circus, at 10.00am sharp.

BALLYMENA: Twenty-seven lodges and 15 accompanying bands will assemble at Meeting House Lane Car Park. At 12.30pm.

Members of a flute band pass Belfast City Hall as they take part in a Twelfth of July parade in Belfast, part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations.

CARRICKFERGUS: The parade will include 60 Lodges and around 40 bands with numerous Lambeg drummers, who will accompany up to 2,000 lodge members. The main parade starts at 11am.

CLOUGHMILLS: The annual North Antrim Demonstration will see 43 lodges on parade accompanied by 29 bands. The main parade will get underway at 1pm.AHOGHILL: A total of 16 lodges will come from the Districts of Portglenone, Ahoghill and Cullybackey to take part, with nine bands and seven sets of Lambeg Drums with fifes adding to the spectacle. The main parade will move off at 12.30pm.BROUGHSHANE: The parade, which will feature two sets of Lambeg Drums and nine bands, will start at Beechvale, Broughshane at noon, starting at Raceview Road and Main Street.GILFORD: Around 10,000 attendees will watch over 60 Lodges and bands from South West Down. The parade will begin at noon.

NEWTOWNARDS: More than 40 lodges and 30 bands will be on parade. The main parade will commence at 1pm.BALLYNAHINCH: More than 1,000 Brethren from 60 lodges will take part, accompanied by around 40 bands. The main parade begins at noon.ANNALONG: More than 1,700 Orangemen will take part with over 3,000 spectators. Kilkeel lodges will leave Kilkeel Orange Hall at 10.45am and walk the five miles to Annalong to meet their brethren at the Grove Road.

IRVINESTOWN: Some 90 private lodges will assemble in the walled garden at Castle Irvine estate and then proceed at noon.

LONDONDERRY: Eight Districts made up of 57 Private Lodges with 36 bands will depart from Glendermott Road at 11.30am.

MONEYMORE: Almost 50 bands and lodges will assemble on the Desertmartin Road from 10.30am.

BENBURB: Some 65 lodges and approximately 45 bands will begin their parade at 12.30pm.

NEWTOWNSTEWART: A total of 58 lodges and around 40 bands will start their main parade at 12.30pm.

BALLYGAWLEY: Some 22 Lodges and bands from Fivemiletown and Annahoe Districts will move off at 12.30pm.

DERRIAGHY: Upwards of 2000 Orangemen and women and 20 bands begin their parade at 11.30am.