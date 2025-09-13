Two celebrated chefs, one unforgettable evening: A supper club at the Salmon & Whiskey Festival

The Causeway Coast is famous for its rugged beauty, warm welcomes, and remarkable food heritage — and this October it becomes the stage for an unmissable culinary experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the annual Salmon & Whiskey Festival, two celebrated chefs, Gary Stewart and Rob Curley, will join forces to create a one-night-only Supper Club at Tartine at the Distillers Arms on Friday, October 3.

A Feast Born of Local Bounty

Both Stewart and Curley are known for their innovative, ingredient-led cooking, and this collaboration promises to be no exception. Guests can expect bold flavours, playful surprises, and deeply creative dishes that celebrate the rich produce of the Causeway Coast. From the world-class salmon that inspires the festival itself to a thoughtful nod to Irish whiskey, the menu will reflect a true sense of place — with the chefs’ inventive flair woven through every course.

The Distillers Arms

Six Courses, Endless Creativity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening begins with a welcome drink before diners embark on a six-course tasting journey, each plate paired with carefully chosen wines to elevate the experience. While the exact menu remains a closely guarded secret, past collaborations from these chefs have showcased daring combinations, reimagined classics, and dishes that delight both the eye and the palate.

More Than a Meal: A Cultural Celebration

Food may be the centrepiece, but this supper club is also about celebrating the spirit of the festival. From 9–10pm, guests will be treated to the lilting sounds of traditional Irish music performed live by Mary & Anna, creating an atmosphere where flavour and culture harmonise perfectly.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss It

Innovative cooking has become a hallmark of these collaborative events, and the Stewart–Curley supperclub is set to carry that tradition forward. Whether you are a passionate foodie, a lover of Irish hospitality, or simply looking for a unique night out during the festival, this experience promises to be a highlight of the autumn calendar.