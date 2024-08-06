Two Scouts from Northern Ireland represent UK at ‘Roverway 2024’ Scout event in Norway

Aoife Press and Lee Walker have just returned from representing the UK in Norway at the European Scout event, Roverway 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set on the beautiful fjord coastline of Lundsneset, Stavanger, the event was an opportunity of a lifetime where they immersed themselves in adventure and Scandinavian culture.

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16 to 22 years old, from across Europe and beyond. The event was divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts engaged in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aoife Press aged 21, from Balligan said: “It was really great to meet with other Scouts from around Europe and find out about the impact Scouts has had on them and their communities. Together we are creating a better world. We teamed up with Scouts from Taiwan and France to undertake environmental social impact projects and give back to Norway. I’ve found it so rewarding leading a team of Scouts and developing my skills.”

Some of the 5500 Scouts.

Lee Walker aged 19, from Newtownabbey said: “I spent the start of my Roverway journey in Paulen Gard. We reflected on our own personal Scouting Journeys and the skills we have learnt along the way. My time in Scouts has made a real impact on me, I’ve made so many new friends.

"Roverway has taught me to lead teams. I’ve met people from Taiwan and Australia and I’m proud to represent Northern Ireland and share our great country with them. It’s a real honour to be here.”

Aoife and Lee joined 5,000 other Scouts from almost every European nation to embark on 15 days of adventure, fun, and learning skills for life. The theme of the event was ‘North of the Ordinary’. Roverway helped participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five day expedition across Norway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls wished Aoife & Lee well by saying: "A massive congratulations to Aoife Press and Lee Walker who represented the UK at Roverway 2024. Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, whilst participating in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life.

Aoife Press in Norway.