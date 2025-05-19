Ulster farmer who became New Zealand prime minister remembered 100 years after his death

William Massey pictured during a 1916 return to his hometown, Limavady.

An Ulsterman who went on to become prime minister of New Zealand has been remembered with a series of events today (19th) marking the centenary of his death.

Born in 1856 to a protestant farming family in Limavady, Co Londonderry, William Massey sailed to the other side of the world at 14 years old, joining his parents who had emigrated some years earlier.

Aged 20 he acquired farmland in what these days is a suburb of South Auckland, and first gravitated to politics through his involvement in his community, becoming known as an Orangeman, Freemason and prominent member of farming associations.

At 40, he won a by-election to take the seat for the rural Franklin constituency – a district he represented for the rest of his life.

A plaque to William Massey in Co Londonderry. INLV4612-222KDR

Joining a wedge of mostly conservative independent MPs forming the opposition to the country’s dominant Liberal Party, the energy he brought to a poorly-organised political faction saw him rapidly become chief whip; by 1903, he was opposition leader.

In 1909, he announced the formation of a new party, Reform, with himself in charge. Bringing conservatives together under a single banner as voters grew alarmed by the spread of socialism, he was able to steer the party to finally bring down the Liberals, who by the end relied on an unsteady coalition to govern.

In 1912, Massey became prime minister – a position he held for 13 years, making him the second-longest serving PM New Zealand has ever had.

When the First World War broke out he instantly fell in with the British war effort, famously stating: “All we are and all we have is at the disposal of the British government.”

William Massey

In the immediate aftermath of the war, he strengthened support for Reform with a focus on support for farmers and a public works programme, though in 1922 a struggling economy saw the party lose its majority and rely on votes from independent MPs.

Diagnosed with cancer two years later, he was forced to step back from many duties, and died in May 1925 at 69 years old.