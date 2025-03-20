Ulster Museum exhibition explores wildlife past and present

Wild Ireland: Past, Present and Future is a collaboration between artist Julian Friers and National Museums NI

A striking new exhibition celebrating Ireland’s wildlife past and present has opened at Ulster Museum.Wild Ireland: Past, Present and Futurebrings together over 60 original paintings by renowned wildlife artist Julian Friers PPRUA, created in collaboration with Dr Mike Simms, Curator of Natural Sciences, alongside a fascinating display which includes fossils and zoology specimens.

This powerful fusion of art and science immerses visitors in the rich biodiversity of Ireland, from long-extinct ‘lost monsters’ to the flora and fauna that inhabit our landscapes today. Featuring breath-taking artwork of Irish dinosaurs, woolly mammoths, and giant deer, as well as paintings depicting wildlife in iconic local landscapes like Cave Hill, the exhibition explores the evolution of life on the island of Ireland and the urgent need for conservation action to protect it today and for the future.

Alongside the paintings, carefully curated fossils and zoology specimens from Ulster Museum’s collections, with supporting loans from the National Museum of Ireland, offer an additional layer of insight into the life forms that once roamed here and the challenges faced by species today. By blending artistic interpretation with scientific research, the exhibition demonstrates how visual storytelling can engage audiences and promote awareness about our natural world.

Wildlife artist Julian Friers PPRUA, whose work has been exhibited internationally, hopes the exhibition will challenge perceptions and promote action. He said, “Art has the power to engage people in ways that words alone cannot. Through these 60 paintings, we are telling the story of Ireland’s biodiversity - its triumphs and its losses. From once-roaming mammoths to species struggling for survival today, this exhibition encourages us to reflect on our natural heritage and make better environmental choices for the future.”

Dr Mike Simms, Curator of Natural Sciences at National Museums NI, described the collaborative process with the artist. He said, “This exhibition is a testament to how art and science can work together to tell a compelling environmental story. Many of the species featured have disappeared forever, while others are fighting for survival in the face of habitat loss and climate change. By bringing together historical research, artistic interpretation, and real specimens from our collections, we hope to engage audiences of all ages in the importance of protecting biodiversity.”

Kathryn Thomson, Chief Executive of National Museums NI, emphasised the importance of urgent action, highlighting how this exhibition aligns with the organisation’s commitment to environmental awareness and conservation. She said, “The climate crisis is one of the most pressing challenges of our time, and museums have a role to play in helping people understand its impact. Through scientific research, partnerships and exhibitions like this, we can shine a light on the wonders of our natural world while also confronting the reality of biodiversity loss. National Museums NI is dedicated to promoting environmental awareness, and this exhibition is one of the many ways we are working to provoke change.”

Wild Ireland: Past, Present and Future is now open at Ulster Museum and runs until August. Entry is free, and visitors of all ages are welcomed to explore, reflect, and be inspired.