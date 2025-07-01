Unleash your creativity in Belfast this Create Week 2025

If you’re wondering how to fill your week with artistic fun, here’s a guide from The Bucket List to the best creative activities and things to do across Belfast.

Get Hands-On with Belfast’s Art Workshops

Belfast is packed with fantastic venues offering workshops during Create Week. The Crescent Arts Centre often hosts everything from pottery and textiles to creative writing and dance sessions. Over at the MAC, you can find innovative workshops combining visual arts with performance. If you want something more academic or gallery-based, the Naughton Gallery at Queen’s University offers talks and hands-on activities inspired by contemporary exhibitions. These workshops are great for all ages and skill levels, even if you’ve never picked up a paintbrush before.

Join a Collaborative Community Art Project

There’s something magical about creating art together. During Create Week, many local organisations run group projects where you can help paint murals, craft installations, or contribute to street art around the city. The Cathedral Quarter is a hotspot for this kind of community creativity, with public art projects inviting residents to add their personal touch. It’s an excellent way to make new friends and see your work become part of Belfast’s cultural fabric.

Creative Sessions at Home or With Friends

Not everyone wants to go out for a workshop, and that’s perfectly fine. Create Week is a great excuse to gather a few friends or family for a relaxed creative session at home. Grab some craft supplies, experiment with collage or painting, or try writing short stories inspired by Belfast’s rich history. Sharing creative moments, even in your own living room, can be incredibly rewarding.

Explore and Create in Belfast’s Parks and Streets

Take your creativity outdoors with a visit to Belfast’s beautiful green spaces. The Botanic Gardens and Ormeau Park offer peaceful spots to sketch, paint, or photograph nature. For a more urban creative adventure, wander around the Cathedral Quarter and the surrounding streets to explore Belfast’s famous murals and street art. You might even be inspired to design your own art inspired by the city’s bold and colourful walls.

Show Your Work Online and Connect with Fellow Creators

If digital creativity is more your style, Create Week features online challenges that encourage you to create and share Belfast-inspired content. Take photos that capture the spirit of the city, design digital art reflecting local culture, or write poems about the River Lagan. Sharing your creations on social media with the hashtag #CreateWeek lets you join a vibrant community of creatives from Belfast and beyond.

Support Belfast’s Local Art Scene

Create Week is also the perfect time to explore Belfast’s art galleries, craft shops, and markets. Visit St George’s Market to discover local makers and artisans, or pop into independent galleries around the city. Supporting local artists not only boosts the creative economy but also gives you a chance to take home unique pieces that tell Belfast’s story through art.

Why Belfast is the Perfect Place to Celebrate Creativity

Belfast has a long history of creativity, from its iconic murals and thriving music scene to its dynamic theatre and literary culture. Create Week builds on this legacy by inviting everyone to take part in creative activities, no matter their experience. It’s a chance to celebrate the city’s artistic spirit and enjoy the many ways creativity brings people together.

Make Your Create Week in Belfast Unforgettable

Whether you try a pottery class, join a mural project, explore street art, or simply spend time creating with friends, Belfast offers endless ways to celebrate Create Week. It’s a chance to discover new passions, meet fellow creatives, and experience the joy of making something unique.

This July, let Belfast be your creative playground and celebrate the power of creativity from 1st to 7th July.