UUP peer seeks closer UK ties with Taiwan after China launches military drills
Speaking in the House of Lord earlier today, Lord Rogan said: “The Chinese President’s decision to authorise military drills around Taiwan in the week our Foreign Secretary is due to arrive in China underlines not only his contempt for the Taiwanese population but also the British people.”
He continued: “The Prime Minister visited Taiwan as an Opposition frontbench spokesman in 2016 and 2018 and will certainly have a deep understanding of the issues challenging Taiwan.”
He asked the Deputy Leader of the House of Lords, Lord Collins: “If and when does the Prime Minister or, indeed, the Foreign Secretary intend to visit Taiwan in their new roles to have dialogue?”
Responding, Lord Collins said: “I have also visited Taiwan. The United Kingdom has no diplomatic relations with them, but a strong, unofficial relationship based on deep and growing ties in a wide range of areas underpinned by democratic values.
“We will continue to engage with Taiwan on economic, trade, educational and cultural ties.”
He added: “This relationship delivers significant benefits to both the United Kingdom and Taiwan, and has featured a wide range of exchanges and visits, for example, on environmental, judicial and educational issues.
“We are going to continue to establish our relationship on that basis.”