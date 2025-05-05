Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​VE celebrations were already under way for some today, and are due to ramp up from Wednesday.

In London, huge crowds gathered in The Mall to watch the Red Arrows streak through the sky, as well as a war-time Lancaster bomber.

The King and Prince William watched on alongside their families, amid cheers from the crowd.

Meanwhile on a smaller scale, music and laughter filled the air as young and old came together for a VE Day anniversary street party in east Belfast’s Woodstock Road today.

The cloudless skies added to the party atmosphere as pensioners enjoyed afternoon tea in the spring sunshine while children played on carnival rides and amusements further up the road.

The party was hosted by the Titanic Historical and Cultural Society with support from the National Lottery's Community Fund .

Event organiser Stephen Gough said planning work began 11 months ago.

"Just behind us is Willowfield war memorial and the community are very proud of it," he said.

"But at the same time, as well as remembering, it's about coming out, meeting people that you haven't seen for a while, old friends, and the community coming out and having a good time, putting the smiles on their faces, seeing the children happy.

"And that's what it's really all about – as well as remembering VE 80."

Northern Ireland's VE Day commemorations begin in earnest on Wednesday, with a slate of events across the Province. Here are just a few:

WEDNESDAY:

The two-day illumination of Belfast City Hall in red begins on Wednesday evening.

In the City Hall itself, Orange historian David Hume and comedian Tim McGarry will be delivering what the council describes as an "informative and entertaining" talk about Belfast’s Second World War experience, accompanied by musicians.

The event is free, but ticketed. See this link: https://shorturl.at/48qYs

The event will finish in the grounds of City Hall next to a replica Supermarine Spitfire.

There will be a brass band performance at 9pm, along with a relay of Winston Churchill and King George VI’s speeches from May 8, 1945, announcing the end of the war in Europe.

In Newtownabbey, the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment will be demonstrating a Beating Retreat at Mossley Mill Civic Square at 7pm on Wednesday.

In Armagh, there will be a service of remembrance and thanksgiving at 7.30pm on Wednesday at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh.

In Londonderry, Bishop Andrew Forster will preach the sermon at a civic service in Saint Columb’s Cathedral, at 7.30pm on Wednesday.

A Church of Ireland notice states: "The congregation are invited – if they wish – to display medals awarded to family members. These will be displayed along the right side of the cathedral."

THURSDAY:

On Thursday, the anniversary of VE Day itself, there will be two sets of free tours happening in Belfast city centre.

One is a two-hour tour led by historian Jason Burke. It runs twice, setting off from Belfast City Hall's reception at 10am and then again at 2pm.

The other lasts 90 minutes and also runs twice. It sets off from the NI War Memorial museum on Talbot Street at 11am and 2pm, run by the museum itself, and largely exploring the impact of the Belfast Blitz.

At Antrim Castle Gardens and Mossley Mill in Newtownabbey, the public are invited to two simultaneous beacon-lighting events at 9.30pm on Thursday, with the council saying the beacons "represent the light of peace that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war".

Beacon-lighting will also take place between 9pm and 10pm on Thursday at The Castle in Bangor, Conway Square in Newtownards and Burr Point in Ballyhalbert.

In Craigavon, there is a free celebration event from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Thursday at the Civic and Conference Centre.

It features performances from, among others, Corcrain Flute Band and Jenny Chambers School of Speech and Drama choir.

Fish and chips will be on offer, before a speech by historian Richard Edgar, a reading of a VE Day tribute. The evening will then close with a symbolic beacon lighting ceremony at Craigavon Lakes at 9.30pm. Admission is free, but you need to register. See this link: https://shorturl.at/scVmB

In Enniskillen, there is a service of peace, beginning at 7.30pm on Thursday at St Macartin’s Cathedral, and continuing at St Michael’s Church, followed by a parade of 80 pipers and drummers along Church Street, then a beacon-lighting ceremony at the cathedral.

In Lisburn, there is a Royal British Legion wreath-laying ceremony at 11am on Thursday at the war memorial in Castle Street.

There will also be 1940s music at a tea dance in Market Square from 2pm to 4pm on Thursday.

And a parade will leave Market Square at 8.15pm and make its way to Castle Gardens via Castle Street.