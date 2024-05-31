Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RNLI has launched its Float to Live campaign in Northern Ireland with a demonstration on how to carry out the technique that could prove lifesaving for anyone who finds themselves in difficulty in the water this summer.

The demonstration which highlights a person in plain clothing accidentally entering the water before using the float to live skill to survive, took place in Portrush Harbour.

There were four accidental drownings in Northern Ireland in 2023. Many people who die from accidental drownings had no intention of entering the water, such as those walking, with causes including slips, trips and falls, being cut off by the tide, or swept in by waves.

The RNLI is reminding everyone to remember Float to Live if they find themselves in trouble in water: tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then, once you are through the initial shock, call for help to or swim to safety if you can.

Finn Mullen from the RNLI’s water safety team, said: “We are approaching the summer holidays which we expect to be incredibly busy at the coast and across open water. We want everyone to enjoy being around the water but we also want to make sure people stay safe and know what to do in an emergency.

“It is important that anyone visiting open water understands the risks of the environment. We want to make sure people know what to do in an emergency. If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live: tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then, once you are through the initial shock, call for help to or swim to safety if you can.”

Research by the RNLI and University of Portsmouth’s Extreme Environments Laboratory (EEL) shows that floating is different for everyone, where some people naturally float with little movement, others require gentle use of their hands and legs to stay afloat. The technique has been tested in different open water environments, which shows that Float to Live is helpful both at the coast and in inland waters.

To Float to Live: If you find yourself in difficulty in the water:

· Tilt your head back with ears submerged

· Relax and try to control your breathing

· Use your hands to help you stay afloat

· It's OK if your legs sink, we all float differently