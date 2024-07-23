Vision of reuse & repair event at Stormont

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland Resources Network (NIRN), funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), through the Carrier Bag Levy, successfully hosted the "Vision of Reuse & Repair: From Niche to Normal" event at Stormont.

The event brought together key stakeholders to celebrate and promote the importance of reuse and repair in Northern Ireland’s journey towards a sustainable and circular economy.

The event highlighted the incredible efforts of NIRN members who are leading the way in making reuse and repair more accessible and mainstream. It also highlighted the pivotal role played by local community groups, social enterprises, charities, and local authorities in reframing waste management. These groups are working tirelessly to ensure that reusable materials are diverted from landfills and repurposed, contributing to a more sustainable future. This work was on display in the reuse & repair hub which brought together NIRN Network Members to highlight their work and host the first repair café at Stormont. Attendees brought along items to be repaired including broken household items, electrical equipment, and clothing.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, emphasised the significance of the event, stating: "This gathering is a testament to the collaborative spirit of Northern Ireland. By championing reuse and repair, we are not only addressing environmental concerns but also fostering community resilience and creating green jobs. The efforts of NIRN and its members are crucial in our mission to build a circular economy."

Eimear Montague, Executive Director of NIRN and DAERA Minister Andrew Muir

The event drew guests from across the UK, Europe, and local network members who shared their insights on successful incentives and mechanisms currently in place. These initiatives are not only reducing waste but also generating employment and revitalising communities.

Key policymakers were presented with compelling evidence of the benefits of supporting reuse and repair initiatives. By directing future policy and funding towards these areas, Northern Ireland can continue to lead in sustainable practices and make reuse and repair the norm.

Eimear Montague, Executive Director of NIRN, said:, "The energy and enthusiasm at our recent event was truly inspiring. It is evident that the commitment to reuse and repair transcends industries and sectors, uniting a diverse group of stakeholders with a common goal. Collaboration between community groups, social enterprises, charities, and local authorities is a powerful demonstration of how collective efforts can drive meaningful change.”

"The insights shared by our guests from across the UK and Europe have been invaluable. They provided us with a wealth of knowledge on successful models and strategies that we can adapt and implement locally. There is a growing recognition of the environmental, economic, and social benefits of reuse and repair. By integrating these practices into our everyday lives and business operations, we can reduce waste, conserve resources, and build a more resilient economy.”

"Furthermore, the discussions on policy recommendations highlighted the critical need for supportive frameworks and funding mechanisms to sustain and scale these initiatives. The stories of innovation and success presented today have underscored the importance of strong policy backing to ensure that reuse and repair become ingrained in our society.”