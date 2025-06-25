West Belfast youth theatre company to perform in London thanks to prestigious National Theatre programme

Brassneck Youth, a theatre company for young people based in west Belfast is breaking down barriers to access to the arts through its relationship with the National Theatre (NT), one of the world’s most prestigious theatre organisations. Brassneck Youth was chosen to take part in the NT Connections programme, a youth theatre festival that champions the talents of young artists in Ireland and Britain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, the NT Connections programme commissions a series of ten new plays by established playwrights to be performed by young actors. Brassneck Youth, alongside over 250 other youth theatre companies participated in the programme this year, the first time in the festival’s 30-year history that a west Belfast organisation has taken part.

As part of the festival, they performed ‘Normalised’ by the Northern Irish playwright and screenwriter, Amanda Verlaque in Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich and on the Naughton Stage at The Lyric Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following on from that, the NT Connections team then invite ten companies to perform each of the plays at the Dorfman Theatre at the National Theatre in June, and Brassneck Youth were one of the companies to be invited , performing on Friday, June 27 at the Dorfman Theatre, National Theatre London.

Pictured (L-R) are Anna Higgins, Carla Green, Fionn McQuillan, Líle Loughlin and Naoise Murphy.

Brassneck Youth Director Alison McCrudden said the opportunity to be part of the NT Connections programme was testament to the young artists’ talent and an indicator of what can be achieved thorough the provision of high quality, participatory arts programmes.

“Brassneck Youth was set up in response to the lack of quality, participatory arts programmes for young people in this part of the city. Being part of NT Connections this year has been an incredibly enriching experience for Brassneck Youth with opportunities to play in our home venue and partner festival venue, but to be invited to be part of the NT Festival will be nothing short of transformational for these young artists.

"The NT Connections programme, and our participation in it, helps to create and promote access, participation and with leave an immeasurable lasting impact on us all!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In recent months we have seen young actors at the IFTAs and BAFTAs speak passionately about how access to the arts can make all the difference – especially in working-class areas and disadvantaged communities. The NT Connections programme, and our participation in it, helps to create and promote that much-needed access.”

Pictured (L-R) are Emer Ní Chléirigh, Cára Barrett, Líle Loughlin, Aoibhinn McDonnell, Sally McKinney, Fionn McQuillan, Aoife McStravick, Donncha Curran, Éireann Ní Mhuineacháin, Naoise Murphy, Mary-Kate Page, Rebecca Scallon, Dearbhlá Stevenson, Amelia Toner, Anna Higgins, Carla Green, Laura Casey, Nicole Cameron, Alison McCrudden, Bernadette Brown and Katie Bonner.

Brassneck Theatre Company receives funding through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s Annual funding Programme,Caoileann Curry-Thompson, Arts Development Officer for Drama and Dance at the Arts Council said: “Congratulations to all the young people and creative team at Brassneck Youth taking part in this prestigious National Theatre Programme with performances in Belfast and London. Brassneck Youth excel in creating access to the arts and opportunities to learn new skills for our young people and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland is proud to support this terrific company.”

Behind the scenes of the production is an all-female team, led by Alison McCrudden, a well-known and respected arts practitioner in the city who, for the last 20 years, has worked as an actor, director, producer, writer and facilitator. By her side is actor Bernadette Brown, known from television dramas such as Say Nothing, Blue Lights and Hope Street but also a dedicated supporter of inclusive arts who is currently working with Brassneck Youth as their acting coach.

Actor Bernadette Brown said: “We know gender equality and representation is still an issue in all areas of the arts so having an all-female team bring a female playwright’s work to the National Theatre Stage is incredible.In the meantime, as well as rehearsing the play, the young artists are working collaboratively on all aspects of the design process including set and costumes to ensure we produce a high-quality performance experience for everyone. At Brassneck Youth we raise the bar and the young artists always jump over it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more about Brassneck Youth at https://brassnecktheatrecompany.com/brassneck-youth/

About the Play