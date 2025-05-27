Whale carcass removed from Portstewart Strand

The body of a minke whale that washed up on a north coast beach was removed this afternoon (27th).

The carcass, which was drawing crowds of visitors to Portstewart Strand despite warnings to stay off due to the danger of diseases, beached on Portstewart Strand on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the National Trust, which controls the Co Londonderry site, said the dead whale was removed and disposed of this afternoon in tandem with “a range of agencies and marine mammal experts” and in line with protocol.

Added the spokeswoman: “It was important that this removal happened as quickly as possible as decaying marine mammals pose a serious health risk, as they can carry a range of diseases that are transmissible to humans and dogs.”