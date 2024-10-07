Willie and Una have walked for Parkinson’s for over a decade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parkinson’s UK’s Walk for Parkinson’s is coming to Northern Ireland and the charity is calling on local people to lace up and sign up to this fundraising walk that fuels life-changing research.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walk for Parkinson’s is taking place at the Titanic Quarter in Belfast on Sunday 20 October and is a part of the charity's national fundraising series where people in the community can help to fund vital research into better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Whether you’re a seasoned walker or looking to take on your first fundraising challenge, Walk for Parkinson’s is suitable for everyone. This year there are two different routes available for people to choose from. Participants can expect to see the sights along the Maritime Mile and the River Lagan, exploring the Titanic Quarter in Belfast with either a shorter 1.6 mile route, which is fully accessible or a longer 5.5 mile route for those looking to take on more of a challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walk for Parkinson’s promises not only steps, but smiles too as walkers will warm up together, walk together, and finish together with other members of the Parkinson’s community.

Pictured at Walk for Parkinson’s are Willie and Una McCarney, with their dog Kiki.

Brother and sister, Willie and Una McCarney, have taken part for the last decade, along with their beloved dog Kiki. Willie explains why they’ve walked for so long. “I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 10 years ago. At that time I was still travelling the world for UNICEF. I had to give that up. I also had to give up my hobbies – hill walking and bird watching. I said I would devote my time to fundraising for Parkinson’s, if Una would walk with me. We have walked all the local walks since.”

Una has also been fully involved in the fundraising in her own right, having abseiled down the face of the Europa and doing a zip wire over the Lagan, as well as organising coffee mornings at her work.

The pair continue to raise funds and awareness as they “hope it will raise awareness of Parkinson’s amongst the general public, encourage donations to support research into the causes of the condition and increase the understanding of Parkinson’s amongst those who live with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willie further explained, “There’s no question that a diagnosis of Parkinson’s is life changing and life altering. But it’s not the end of the road. Many people live for years with the condition and lead a full and active life. We must leave it to the researchers to identify early warning signs which would allow them to intervene before symptoms become apparent and stop Parkinson’s developing or slow down its progression.”

Emma and Nicola, Community Fundraisers for Northern Ireland at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. In Northern Ireland there are 4,200 people living with the condition. Every hour, two more people in the UK are diagnosed, meaning 1 in 37 people alive today will be diagnosed with Parkinson's in their lifetime.

“There’s no cure for Parkinson’s. Yet. But if we walk together, we can make a difference to the lives of people with Parkinson’s. We can make breakthroughs and together we can stride towards a cure for the condition.

Whatever your age or fitness level, we’d love to see you at the Titanic Quarter to Walk for Parkinson’s. It’s time to walk the walk and sign up today!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It costs just £12 to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s (under 18s go free!) and it's suggested you try and raise £50 in sponsorship. All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day. Registration closes on Sunday 13 October.