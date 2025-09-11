Larne mixer brand Clearer Twist has unveiled a striking new mural inside the hospitality box at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park.

Created in partnership with graffiti artist Dannielle Simpson - originally from Australia and now based in Belfast - the mural captures the brand’s playful personality and the unifying spirit of sport. Designed to reflect moments of joy, connection, and celebration, it brings a fresh burst of colour to one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic sporting venues.

The launch of the mural follows the recent renaming of the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, with Clearer Twist becoming the official naming partner and making history as the first mixer brand to lend its name to a national football stadium.

The installation also comes ahead of two major sporting highlights: the highly anticipated boxing clash between Crocker and Donavan on September 13, and the World Cup Qualifiers on October 10 and 13 - where Simpson has also designed all three front covers for the programmes for the Senior Men’s World Cup home games.

Clearer Twist creates naturally sweet mixers made with high-alkaline water (pH 9.4), available in Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, and French Pink flavours. With less sugar and fewer calories, Clearer Twist is designed to be enjoyed either on its own or as the perfect compl﻿iment to spirits - and is now available in lounges and kiosks throughout the stadium.

Ross Lazaroo-Hood, co-founder and co-chairman of Clearer Twist, said: "We set out to inject fun into the mixer category, and this mural is a perfect example of how we want to bring our brand to life. Working with Dannielle has been a brilliant experience, and we’re grateful to the Irish FA for giving us the chance to add colour and creativity to the stadium.

"With the World Cup Qualifiers on the horizon, we can’t wait to welcome fans, customers, and season ticket holders to the Clearer Twist Box."

1 . Contributed Clearer Twist Hospitality Box at the Clearer Twist National Stadium Windsor Park Photo: Submitted Photo Sales