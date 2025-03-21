Women in Leadership: how do cultural backgrounds and class influence women’s access to power and privilege?

Alice Public Relations to host next ‘Alice Asks…’ event at Imagine Belfast

Alice Public Relations returns to Imagine Belfast later this month to host a panel discussion entitled ‘Women’s Leadership and Privilege: Who Gets a Seat at the Table?’ The event taking place on Wednesday, 26th March, at the Black Box in Belfast, will hear from influential women leaders who will look at how to achieve more representation in politics, arts and culture, and business, whether leadership opportunities are accessible for all women, and if privilege has helped them to succeed in their own careers.