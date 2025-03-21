Women in Leadership: how do cultural backgrounds and class influence women’s access to power and privilege?
Alice Public Relations returns to Imagine Belfast later this month to host a panel discussion entitled ‘Women’s Leadership and Privilege: Who Gets a Seat at the Table?’ The event taking place on Wednesday, 26th March, at the Black Box in Belfast, will hear from influential women leaders who will look at how to achieve more representation in politics, arts and culture, and business, whether leadership opportunities are accessible for all women, and if privilege has helped them to succeed in their own careers.
Panel speakers include:
•Margaret Curran, member of the House of Lords and lifelong women’s rights activist;
•Nisha Tandon OBE, Founder and Director of ArtsEtka and Belfast Mela;
•Roseann Kelly MBE, CEO of the Women In Business NI;
•Teresa Buczkowska, a migrants rights campaigner, journalist, and commentator.
The event will be hosted by Martina Quinn, CEO and Founder of Alice Public Relations, as part of the agency’s ten-year anniversary celebrations.
Members of the public wishing to attend the event can register for a place at Alice Asks Belfast 2025.