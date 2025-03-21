Women in Leadership: how do cultural backgrounds and class influence women’s access to power and privilege?

By Maedhbh Ni Chumhaill
Contributor
Published 21st Mar 2025, 08:17 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 10:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Alice Public Relations to host next ‘Alice Asks…’ event at Imagine Belfast

Alice Public Relations returns to Imagine Belfast later this month to host a panel discussion entitled ‘Women’s Leadership and Privilege: Who Gets a Seat at the Table?’ The event taking place on Wednesday, 26th March, at the Black Box in Belfast, will hear from influential women leaders who will look at how to achieve more representation in politics, arts and culture, and business, whether leadership opportunities are accessible for all women, and if privilege has helped them to succeed in their own careers.

Panel speakers include:

•Margaret Curran, member of the House of Lords and lifelong women’s rights activist;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Martina Quinn, CEO Alice Public Relations pictured at Alice Asks as part of the 2024 Imagine Belfast Festival.placeholder image
Martina Quinn, CEO Alice Public Relations pictured at Alice Asks as part of the 2024 Imagine Belfast Festival.

•Nisha Tandon OBE, Founder and Director of ArtsEtka and Belfast Mela;

•Roseann Kelly MBE, CEO of the Women In Business NI;

•Teresa Buczkowska, a migrants rights campaigner, journalist, and commentator.

The event will be hosted by Martina Quinn, CEO and Founder of Alice Public Relations, as part of the agency’s ten-year anniversary celebrations.

Members of the public wishing to attend the event can register for a place at Alice Asks Belfast 2025.

Related topics:Belfast
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice