Women in Renewables mentoring scheme launched

A new mentoring scheme designed to increase the number of women in the renewable energy sector has been launched by RenewableNI.

The scheme will see women in renewable energy study at Belfast Met for a fully funded OCN Level 2 mentoring qualification while mentoring other women in the sector. The mentoring relationship with then continue after the course completes helping more women enter the renewable sector or advance their careers.

The pilot programme completed this week, with 14 women achieving the new Women in Renewables Mentoring qualification.

RenewableNI Deputy Chair and course participant, Sara Tinsley said: “RenewableNI has been striving to provide a voice for women in renewable energy since our first Women in Renewables conference three years ago.Feedback each year was that women would like to be mentored to help them transition into the sector or to progress their careers.

Launching the Women in Renewables Mentoring scheme are (l-r) Melody Beattie, mentoring course tutor; Sara Tinsley, RenewableNI Deputy Chair (from Energia Renewables); Margaret McCabe, Centre Manager Business Development, Belfast Met and Emma Kelly, RenewableNI Planning Group Chair (from Turley). Sara and Emma were part of the pilot scheme that saw 14 women achieve an OCN Level 2 Mentoring qualification.

“RenewableNI has created the Women in Renewables Mentoring qualification to empower women to become these much-needed mentors.

“As a course participant, I have thoroughly enjoyed learning about the theory and partaking in the practical application of mentorship. The course has been hugely beneficial, I’ve built new relationships within the industry, strengthened my mentoring skills and enjoyed deeper understanding of the benefits for both mentees and mentors. Our group collaboration has also been a highlight I’ll take away from the course.”

Reflecting the diversity of roles available within the renewable sector, the course participants had a variety of jobs including planners, onshore and offshore developers, community engagement, communications and lawyers.

Speaking about the success of the pilot course Margaret McCabe, Interim Centre Manager Business Development, Belfast Met said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with RenewableNI in the delivery of the OCN NI Level 2 Award in Mentoring Practice. At Belfast Met, our mission is to empower individuals through skills development and lifelong learning, and this programme is a shining example of that in action.

“Funded by Skill Up, this initiative has provided participants with the tools and confidence to support and mentor others in their communities and workplaces. The dedication and enthusiasm shown by the women who completed this course has been truly inspiring, and their achievement marks a significant step forward in both personal growth and professional development.

“The vision and role of Belfast Met is to support inclusive upskilling and progression opportunities across Northern Ireland and initiatives like this demonstrate the real and lasting impact of collaborative, community-focused education.”

You can learn more about the Renewable role models who completed the programme at https://RenewableNI.com/renewable-role-models/

If you would like to be part of the Women in Renewable Mentoring scheme, either as a mentee or to study for the Level 2 qualification, please contact Judith Rance, RenewableNI.com/WiR.