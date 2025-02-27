Women’s Aid launches Responsible Reporting Matters framework at Queen’s event

A charity working to end the soaring rates of domestic abuse against women and children in Northern Ireland is issuing guidelines to every news organisation to ensure the issue is reported effectively and sensitively.

The Responsible Reporting Matters framework calls for journalists not to oversimply, sensationalise or ignore important details when reporting on domestic abuse incidents.

The guidelines were developed in 2019 by Women’s Aid Federation Northern Ireland, in conjunction with the South Eastern Domestic & Sexual Violence Partnership and with support from experienced journalists, Alison Morris, Kathryn Torney and Tara Mills.

Since the initial launch 32 women and girls have been murdered in Northern Ireland in the past five years, prompting the need for an urgent re-deployment of the framework.

A launch event, which will be opened by Justice Minister, Naomi Long, will take place in the Great Hall at Queen’s University, Belfast on March 3 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

The event, which every reporter in Northern Ireland is invited to, will feature a series of panel discussions with leading journalists, experienced PR practitioners, representatives from Women’s Aid across Northern Ireland and the PSNI.

It will also feature a keynote speech from Frank Mullane MBE, CEO of Advocacy After Fatal Domestic Abuse (AAFDA) and a discussion with Teresa Parker, formerly Women’s Aid Federation England, head of media, brand and partnerships.

In 2008 Frank Mullane founded AAFDA, a unique organisation able to give peer and expert support after fatal domestic abuse. AAFDA was set-up in April 2008, five years after the murder of Frank’s sister Julia and nephew, William Pemberton and the Pemberton review instigated by Frank was the first Domestic Homicide Review (DHR) to be held in England.

Teresa Parker, regularly consulted for television programmes including Coronation Street and Eastenders when storylines featured domestic abuse. In her role with Women’s Aid in England she oversaw campaigns such as ‘He’s Coming Home’ and ‘No More Years of Hurt’ which highlighted the link between England men’s football matches and rises of domestic abuse incidents.

Following on from the launch event a series of workshops are planned at newsrooms across Northern Ireland. News organisations are also being asked to display the guidelines in each of their editorial offices with digital ‘desk aid’ versions also supplied.

Sonya McMullan, Women’s Aid Federation NI, Regional Services Manager said: “We want to encourage as many journalists as possible from across Northern Ireland to attend the launch event at Queen’s. The calibre of speakers is second to none and we are anticipating a very productive day of learning.

“The media has an incredibly important role to play in how society responds to domestic abuse as a criminal act and how we treat those victims and survivors.

“Using inappropriate language in their reporting such as describing the perpetrator as someone of ‘good character’ or labelling the incident as a ‘one off’ or ‘out of character’ has the potential to re-traumatise victims.

“Women’s Aid acknowledges the great work carried out by the media in Northern Ireland, but we believe that by working in partnership we can ensure this growing problem is reported on responsibly and sensitively.

“We know many news organisations already have reporting guidelines in place, the Responsible Reporting Matters framework is designed to enhance and supplement the good work that has already gone on.”

To register for the free launch event visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/responsible-reporting-matters

If you need support please contact Women’s Aid, there are eight local groups across NI. If you need information all contact numbers can be found at www.womensaidni.org.