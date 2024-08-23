Wonderful news the Ferguson Belfast Black tractor returns home

By Stevan Patterson
Contributor
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 09:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The first and only Ferguson System tractor built in Northern Ireland has finally returned home is the announcement I have long been wanting to make after all these years campaigning.

That is because even though I knew about its return since last year, I was asked by National Museums Northern Ireland not to write any articles indicating its return while negations were ongoing by the Sheldon family who still own the tractor.

The tractor had been on display at the British Science Museum since 1967 but in January, 2017 was put into storage, no fitting place for such a historic tractor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The tractor's return also honours the wish of the late Elizabeth Sheldon, Harry Ferguson’s daughter who always believed the tractor should return to Northern Ireland and this gave me great encouragement in my research and writing about the Ferguson System and her father.

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.