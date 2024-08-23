Wonderful news the Ferguson Belfast Black tractor returns home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first and only Ferguson System tractor built in Northern Ireland has finally returned home is the announcement I have long been wanting to make after all these years campaigning.

That is because even though I knew about its return since last year, I was asked by National Museums Northern Ireland not to write any articles indicating its return while negations were ongoing by the Sheldon family who still own the tractor.

The tractor had been on display at the British Science Museum since 1967 but in January, 2017 was put into storage, no fitting place for such a historic tractor.

