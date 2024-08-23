Wonderful news the Ferguson Belfast Black tractor returns home
That is because even though I knew about its return since last year, I was asked by National Museums Northern Ireland not to write any articles indicating its return while negations were ongoing by the Sheldon family who still own the tractor.
The tractor had been on display at the British Science Museum since 1967 but in January, 2017 was put into storage, no fitting place for such a historic tractor.
The tractor's return also honours the wish of the late Elizabeth Sheldon, Harry Ferguson’s daughter who always believed the tractor should return to Northern Ireland and this gave me great encouragement in my research and writing about the Ferguson System and her father.
