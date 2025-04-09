World Parkinson’s Day shines a light on the help available across Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

World Parkinson’s Day is on Friday, 11 April. It’s a moment in the annual calendar to highlight and raise awareness of Parkinson’s, as well as shine a light on the work being done locally to help those living with the condition.

Throughout Northern Ireland, various events are happening to mark the day, from Big Breakfast fundraisers in Magherafelt to buildings turning blue in Enniskillen and Lisburn, and many more.

Parkinson’s UK in Northern Ireland has staff based across all six counties supporting people living with the condition, which is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting approximately 4,200 people in Northern Ireland.

Alongside the charity's helpline and website, the regular in-person, support activities offer a local lifeline to people at every stage of their Parkinson’s journey, twelve months of the year.

Mark and Maggie Cooke pictured painting with their grandson Billy at last year's World Parkinson's Day event in Antrim.

For Mark Cooke, from Ballyclare, the charity has been instrumental in helping him come to terms with living with Parkinson’s, which he was diagnosed with in 2023 aged just 56.

Mark says, “The staff of Parkinson’s UK in Northern Ireland are incredible. They’re second to none and so knowledgeable. I’ve taken part in their Speak Up, Speak Out programme which was brilliant, and attended an Advanced Treatments information event. It puts my mind at ease to know there are other treatments available as my Parkinson’s progresses.”

Socially, Mark is also a regular attendee of the Belfast Parkinson’s Social cafe.

“At the start, when I was newly diagnosed, it didn’t feel right for me. Everyone was very kind and welcoming but it was a shock for me to see and hear about how Parkinson’s had affected everyone. But a staff member of Parkinson’s UK and another person with Parkinson’s encouraged me to go back and I’m so grateful they did as it’s absolutely brilliant. The peer support is fantastic and everyone benefits from the chat. It’s really good and I never miss it now.”

Mark Cooke, pictured here with his wife Maggie, was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2023, aged 56.

This year, Parkinson’s UK in Northern Ireland is letting people know that while there isn’t a cure for Parkinson's yet, there’s support and help locally.

If, like Mark, you want to find out what’s happening, their Facebook page, facebook.com/ParkinsonsUKNI, is a great source of information, as well as their website: parkinsons.org.uk/about-us/parkinsons-uk-northern-ireland

The charity operates a free confidential Helpline service providing support to anyone affected by Parkinson's - 0808 800 0303. They can also put you in touch with a Parkinson's Local Adviser if you need more local or in-depth support.

