Write to Santa before his sleigh takes off: Few Left at Belfast’s Christmas Post Office!

Time is ticking and Santa’s elves are gearing up for their busiest week of the year! Santa’s official Post Office, hosted by Belfast One BID at 2 Royal Avenue, has been bustling with Christmas cheer.

Santa’s Post office will be open on Friday 20th - Sunday 22nd December from 10am - 5pm.

Since opening its doors on November 16th, Santa’s Post Office has welcomed over 10,000 visitors, with families from all over Northern Ireland making their way to Belfast City Centre to take part in the festive fun. Children can enjoy free arts and crafts, design personalised letters to Santa with the help of his friendly elves, and send them off in Santa’s official post box. Completely free of charge, this enchanting experience brings the magic of Christmas to life while easing the financial pressures of the holiday season.

Martina Connolly, CEO of Belfast One, shared her delight at the event's success so far:

Ownie Evans (9) and Rachel Evans (6) send their heartfelt wishes to Santa

“This has been the busiest year yet at Santa’s Post Office, and it’s heartwarming to see so many families enjoying this free experience. At a time when Christmas can feel expensive, Belfast One are proud to provide a place where families can come together, celebrate, and create magical moments without the worry of extra costs.”

"It’s the perfect chance to immerse yourself in all the festive activities around the city while exploring Belfast’s vibrant retail and hospitality scene."

For those searching for last-minute gifts, Belfast One offers the perfect solution: Belfast City Centre Gift Cards, available from a dedicated kiosk in Castle Court, can be redeemed at 220 businesses across Belfast City Centre. These versatile gift cards are a thoughtful way to support local businesses while offering the recipient plenty of choice.

