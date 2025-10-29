Young Athletes Festival for Next Generation of Special Olympians

The spirit of inclusion, fun, and celebration was on full display as 31 young athletes from six Special Olympics Ulster community clubs came together for the very first Special Olympics Ulster Young Athletes Festival.

Hosted at the Antrim Forum, the event brought together young athletes aged 4 to 12 years old to enjoy an exciting day of sports, play, and connection. The festival offered an opportunity for the next generation of Special Olympians to take part in a range of activities designed to promote physical skills, teamwork, and joy in a supportive environment.

Six young Special Olympics Ulster clubs participated - Eager Belvoirs Special Olympics Sports Club, Oakleaf Lions Special Olympics Club, Ripples Special Olympics Sports Club, Titanic Tigers Special Olympics Club, Down Special Olympics Club and Newtownabbey Racers Special Olympics Club.

With the support of a team of Special Olympics volunteers and supportive family members, athletes took part in a variety of themed activity zones within the Magee Hall, which was transformed into a vibrant and welcoming festival space.

The festival had six zones, featuring three Active Zones - Locomotion, Balance, and Object Manipulation - and three Development Zones - Move Ahead, Sensory, and Health. Each zone offered age-appropriate activities designed to encourage participation, movement, and sensory engagement in a fun, safe, and inclusive environment.

The focus of the festival was not on competition, but on celebration, inclusion, and shared experience - showcasing the power of sport to bring communities together and nurture confidence in every athlete.

“The Young Athletes Festival is a wonderful way to celebrate our youngest athletes and the volunteers who make these clubs possible,” said Michele Crilly, from Special Olympics Ulster. “It’s about fun, friendship, and helping every child take their first steps in sport with confidence and joy.”

The Special Olympics Ulster Young Athletes Programme continues to grow, offering young people with intellectual disabilities opportunities to develop key motor and social skills, preparing them for future participation in sports and community activities.

Special Olympics Ulster is part of Special Olympics Ireland, providing year-round sports training and competition for people with intellectual disabilities. The organisation promotes inclusion, empowerment, and community through the joy of sport.

1 . Contributed Special Olympics Ulster hold the first Young Athletes Festival Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Special Olympics Ulster hold the first Young Athletes Festival Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Special Olympics Ulster hold the first Young Athletes Festival Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Special Olympics Ulster hold the first Young Athletes Festival Photo: Submitted Photo Sales