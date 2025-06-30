Youth charity receives Power NI support

Northern Ireland’s leading energy provider has donated £1,000 to a rights-based charity that supports disadvantaged young people through recreational and physical activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Include Youth was established in 1979 to empower those aged between 16 and 21 who either risk coming to the attention of the local criminal justice system or are known to it.

The support from Power NI will go toward Include Youth’s Give and Take programme – an initiative designed to help care-experienced young people from across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It does this by offering education, employability skills and personal development support to those individuals over 16 who are not currently in education, employment, or training.

Pictured with one Include Youth participant is Power NI representative Amy Bennington (centre) and Give and Take programme Area Manager Helena Thornton.

The funding, in this case, will be used to provide a range of positive activities, including day trips, sports and art workshops, social events, visits to local attractions as well as one-to-one sessions that will focus on physical, emotional, social and mental wellbeing.

From an Include Youth perspective, these opportunities are vital for young people who are often isolated – and face barriers to accessing the same experiences as their peers. Explaining the significance of Power NI’s donation, Helena Thornton, Include Youth’s Area Manager of the Give and Take Programme in Armagh, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Power NI for their generous support through the Brighter Communities initiative.

“This £1,000 will allow us to provide recreational and physical activities, healthy food, and enriching day trips for those young people from disadvantaged communities. These experiences are more than just fun – they offer a sense of belonging, boost wellbeing, and help to build confidence and resilience. This support is helping us create brighter, more hopeful futures, for those who need it most,” continued Helena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashleigh O’Neill – the Senior Marketing and Communications Executive at Power NI – said: “We are proud to support Include Youth through our Brighter Communities initiative. The Give and Take programme is a lifeline for many young people who need extra support, and we are delighted that our funding will help create fun – and meaningful –opportunities that support their wellbeing.”