20 fantastic old photographs from the Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the archives down through the years. There are 20 in total.
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.
Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].
In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.
1. Pictured in September 1992 are Sammy Sands, left, Dick Knox, centre, and fork lift driver Gary McCusker at the new Andrew Knox Feed Merchants Ltd who had opened new premises at Annesborough. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
2. Pictured in September 1992 at a show and sale of Border Leicester Sheep which was held at McClelland’s Mart, Ballyclare, are Ian Fisher and Harry and Robert Dick. A top price of 1,550 guineas was paid for the champion ram lamb which had been shown by Samuel Black of Portstewart, and purchased by Matt Workman, Kilwaughter. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
3. Pictured in September 1992 at the Ahoghill Horse Fair is Noreen Hamill, right, who was celebrating her 14th birthday at the fair with Pauline McKeown from Randalstown, and Charlie the pony. The premier championship award at the fair was awarded to Robert Campbell of Ballymena for his Clydesdale mare with foal. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
4. Pictured in October 1981 at the Royal Ulster Autumn show and sale at Balmoral is Castlereagh farmer John McDowell with one of his Friesian bulls, the top of which made 2,500gns at the show and sale. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
