20 more fantastic old photographs from the Farming Life archives

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 9th Dec 2024, 14:30 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs are all from the archives down through the years. There are 20 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

William Maxwell, of Downpatrick, makes friends with one of the calves at the Northern Ireland Belgian Blue Club’s show and sale at Automart, Portadown, in December 1990. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

1. William Maxwell, of Downpatrick, makes friends with one of the calves at the Northern Ireland Belgian Blue Club’s show and sale at Automart, Portadown, in December 1990. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

William Maxwell, of Downpatrick, makes friends with one of the calves at the Northern Ireland Belgian Blue Club’s show and sale at Automart, Portadown, in December 1990. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

2. NL november 1980262.jpg

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

3. UEL OLIVER AT LIMAVADY MART.JPG

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Photo Sales
Pictured in December 1990 is the High Sheriff of Belfast, Councillor Jim Kirkpatrick, second left, who performed the opening ceremony at Balmoral. Included, from left, are James Pollock, president, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, Philip Rees, commercial manager, and Bill Yarr, chief executive. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

4. Pictured in December 1990 is the High Sheriff of Belfast, Councillor Jim Kirkpatrick, second left, who performed the opening ceremony at Balmoral. Included, from left, are James Pollock, president, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, Philip Rees, commercial manager, and Bill Yarr, chief executive. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Pictured in December 1990 is the High Sheriff of Belfast, Councillor Jim Kirkpatrick, second left, who performed the opening ceremony at Balmoral. Included, from left, are James Pollock, president, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, Philip Rees, commercial manager, and Bill Yarr, chief executive. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice