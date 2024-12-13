20 more nostalgic old photographs from the Farming Life archives

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.
Mrs Elizabeth Thompson pictured in November 1980 at the international ploughing match which was held at Moira. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
Thomas McAleese from Ballycastle Ploughing Society, pictured in November 1980, in action with his stylish pair of Clydesdales at the Ulster International Ploughing Match which was held at Moira. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
Pictured in October 1981 is Joe Porter, stockman, with one of the Limousin bulls of Mr Michael McGlade, Woodside Herd, Crawfordsburn Road, Newtownards, which was destined for the Limousin World Congress show and sale at Stoneleigh. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
Pictured in October 1981 is Michael McGlade of the Crawfordsburn Road, Newtownards, with one of his pedigree Limousin pedigree bulls which was destined for the Limousin World Congress show and sale at Stoneleigh. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
