20 wonderful old photographs from the Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the archives down through the years. There are 20 in total.
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.
Have a look through this selection and let us know
In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.
The King of the River for 1980 was Adrian Logue from Belfast. He landed 63 salmon from Irish waters during 1980. He told the News Letter: “The Agivey is a marvellous river. It is full of salmon with good water and good holding pools. I don’t normally fish the Agivey until late in the year but I’ll be on it earlier next year.” Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
Pictured in July 1980 at the Killinchy Show is Anna Erskine on Windy on her way to a clear round. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
Pictured in late July 1980 romping home to victory at races held at Down Royal is Court Play, ridden by C P Magnier. They cross the line ahead of Winds of Time which was ridden by I McCourt. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
Pictured in late July 1980 is James Harkin from Ballymena who is seen cleaning out the boiler of a 1930 Marshall steam tractor at the Ulster Steam Traction Rally at Shane’s Castle. The grand old steam engines of long ago proudly showed their paces, some after a long journey from England. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
