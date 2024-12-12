20 wonderful old photographs from the Farming Life archives

1 . Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

The King of the River for 1980 was Adrian Logue from Belfast. He landed 63 salmon from Irish waters during 1980. He told the News Letter: “The Agivey is a marvellous river. It is full of salmon with good water and good holding pools. I don’t normally fish the Agivey until late in the year but I’ll be on it earlier next year.” Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage