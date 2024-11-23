A need to protect Ulster’s valuable salmon fisheries from overfishing (1949)

The Northern Ireland Minister of Commerce, Mr W V McCleery, gave an assurance at Stormont during this week in 1949 that a careful watch would continue to be kept on river fisheries with the object of preventing permanent injury to “that valuable natural asset, whether from over-fishing or from any other cause”.

The minister was replying to the debate on a motion by Mr Lyons (Unionist, North Tyrone) and supported by Dr Rodgers (Unionist, Pottinger) that the opinion of the House, “the present excessive destruction of salmon in Northern Ireland by, the process of netting is jeopardising the whole future of the species in our rivers, and is; doing inestimable injury to the development of our tourist industry and that the government should take steps to see that the practice discontinued”.

Mr McCleerv said that the fisheries in Northern Ireland, “though not extensive”, were prolific and prosperous, and any suggestion that they were being jeopardised by over-fishing was a proper matter for consideration by that House.

He said: “The salmon fisheries in the rivers are all privately owned, and are generally described as 'several' fisheries There is thus no public right of salmon fishing in Ulster waters.”

OWNER’S RIGHT

He continued: “A several fishery might be, and usually is, a very valuable asset which has been handed down from generation to generation or possibly purchased for valuable consideration, and the owner is entitled to make the best profit he could from it.

“The prudent owner pays proper regard to the preservation of his fishery, and is careful not to exhaust it by taking much fish that not sufficient are left to ensure the return to the river of future generations fish.

“In any event, if he does feel tempted to make his fortune quickly and to 'kill the goose that lays the golden eggs', he is effectively restrained by the legislature, which has laid down a code of laws relating to mesh of nets methods of fishing, and, most important of all, close seasons.

“There are weekly and yearly close seasons for salmon netting. Fishing is forbidden on Saturday and Sunday of every week during the open season, and for varying periods according the district, every winter and spring.

“Generally speaking, fishing for salmon with nets was completely prohibited on 245 days in the year, thus leaving only 120 days for commercial netting.”

ROD SEASON

He added that the “rod season” for fishing was rather longer.

He explained: “The dates of the close seasons are carefully chosen so to make sure that a substantial numbers of salmon will get up river to the spawning beds. There is thus a fairly heavy onus of proof on my honourable friends who have proposed the motion if they seek to show that netting is likely to ruin the salmon fisheries.”

The minister gave approximate figures of salmon catches in Northern Ireland.

He said: “The pre-war average catch was about 400 tons a year. During the war that went up to 580 tons, and since 1945 has gone down to 310 tons. These figures show that, far from fishing having been intensified during recent years, it has fallen off somewhat.

“No doubt commercial fishing on the rivers greatly reduces the scope rod angling. The Ulster rivers will probably become an anglers’ paradise were we to forbid the taking of fish by nets.

“Such a course would, however, require legislation, would be a serious interference with rights of property, and would entail heavy payments by way of compensation.”

SOURCE OF FOOD

He continued: “A further objection will be that the commercial fisheries are a valuable source of food, and the most economical way of working them for that purpose was by commercial netting.”

He said he doubted: “Whether the most enthusiastic corps of salmon rod anglers could provide tons salmon in a season of twelve weeks.”

The minister added: “Poaching is a further source of loss to the salmon fisheries, and the rivers have been especially liable to that evil during the past season when the water was exceptionally low.

“The cure for that is additional bailiffs, and proposals to increase the revenue of Boards of Conservators so that they can employ more bailiffs will shortly come before the House.”

