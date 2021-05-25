ABP Angus Youth Challenge award winners announced

Pictured the team from Fivemiletown College, who were 2021 Runners-up in the competition against the three other finalist teams - Mark Hoey, Ester Robinson, Alan Kelly, Megan Roberts and Jonathan Cowan, with George Mullan, Managing Director ABP Northern Ireland Charles Smith, Angus Producer Group, and teacher Andrea McNeary

Emma Turner and Samantha Todd’s award is the culmination of a two-year competitive process against teams from three other schools.

It has seen them rear a mini-herd of Angus cross calves through to beef, selling them to ABP for a profit and completing detailed farm-to-fork research assignments.

17-year-old Emma and Samantha’s project was on ‘The roles and opportunities for women in agriculture’.

Emma Turner is from Lisburn and Samantha Todd lives in Ballynahinch. Neither live on a farm so they reared their calves on the farm of Emma’s grandfather near Ballymena.

“The competition has encouraged and inspired us to work in this amazing industry, so much so that we have both begun relief milking at least three times a week and love every minute,” they said. “We have made lifelong friends, created unforgettable memories, learnt and developed new skills and grown in confidence but alongside this we have developed as young women in agriculture.”

The pupils were notified of their success by the Ireland Ladies Hockey Captain, and ABP Angus Youth Ambassador, Katie Mullan, during a special Awards Show commissioned by ABP which premiered on You Tube.

The runner-up in the competition was Fivemiletown College.

From left the 2021 overall winners, Samantha Todd and Emma Turner from the Wallace High School Lisburn, departing for their trip to ABP Ellesmere as part of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge finalist programme

This team focused on ‘Family farming systems and their benefit to the community’. One aspect of this work was promoting the importance of supporting each-other’s mental health. Team member, Megan Roberts, was recognised by the judges for composing a poem on the topic.

The outstanding individual achievement award went to Aughnacloy College team member, Molly Bradley, who is now a student at CAFRE Greenmount. Molly impressed the judges from the outset with her passion and enthusiasm for a future career in agriculture.

There are a further five ABP Angus Youth Challenge teams taking part in the finalist programme currently: Ballymena Academy; Castle Tower School, Cross and Passion Ballycastle; Magherafelt High School and Omagh Academy. In addition, four new finalists teams will receive their calves from ABP and the Northern Irish Angus Producer Group at an outdoor event on June 11 at Balmoral Park.

Commenting on the benefits of the competition to young people, Katie Mullan said: “It is a brilliant opportunity to work as a team on something you care about; learn more about yourself and could open doors for you in the future.”

Molly Bradley, representing Aughnacloy College is the 2021 outstanding individual achievement award winner in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge

ABP is a leading agri-food business throughout the UK and Ireland with beef and lamb processing sites in Newry and Lurgan. It also operates under joint venture with Fane Valley with respect to Linden Foods in Dungannon.

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge will open for entries again in September 2021.