AFBI’s New Research Vessel Hits the Water

AFBI’s new Research Vessel the R.V. Jocelyn Bell Burnell due for completion in 2027

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) today marks a significant milestone in the delivery of its new state-of-the-art marine research vessel with a formal ‘launching into the water’ at the Astilleros Armón shipyard in Vigo, Spain.

The vessel will become a cornerstone of marine science in Northern Ireland, supporting fisheries, environmental and ecosystem research. The launch was attended by dignitaries including the AFBI Chair Professor Grace Mulcahy and senior AFBI officials, as well as representatives of the Spanish shipyard.

DAERA Minister, Andrew Muir, speaking about the ceremony, expressed his delight at the progress of the project.

" It is with great pleasure that I can announce the launch of AFBI’s new Research Vessel the R.V. Jocelyn Bell Burnell. The investment of approximately £30m indicates the recognition by the Department and AFBI of the importance of marine science and our joint commitment to better understanding the future changes in the marine environment and the impacts and opportunities these may bring.

I am very pleased to learn that the vessel’s construction is continuing apace and that delivery may be possible ahead of the February 2027 schedule. I am excited that we are now at the stage where the vessel is to be launched. Unfortunately, other commitments prevent me from attending this event in Vigo, however we look forward to a full celebration when the vessel is completed and can be formally commissioned at its new home port, Belfast.’

The decision to name the vessel after Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell, the Northern Irish astrophysicist who discovered the first radio pulsars, was revealed during the ceremony. The name was chosen to honour her pioneering scientific work and to inspire future generations of scientists.

Professor Grace Mulcahy of AFBI, commented,

“AFBI is pleased to mark this launch ceremony. The project has been a testament to the close cooperation between the DAERA and AFBI teams. It is a sophisticated and technically complex vessel, and we are confident that she will serve the scientific community of Northern Ireland with distinction for many years to come.

Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell is a global icon in science. Naming our research vessel after her is a recognition of her immense contribution to scientific discovery and a statement of our own commitment to excellence in marine science. The R.V. Jocelyn Bell Burnell will be at the forefront of cutting-edge research, helping us to better understand and protect our seas."

The launching marks the completion of the vessel’s hull. It will now be moved to another part of the shipyard for the next phase of construction. This includes the installation of the superstructure, scientific equipment, machinery, and internal fittings. The ‘outfitting’ phase is expected to take approximately 12 months, followed by a period of rigorous sea trials to ensure all systems are fully operational and meet the stringent specifications before the vessel travels to Belfast for commissioning.

The 53-metre vessel, with its advanced scientific equipment and environmentally friendly design, is a significant leap forward for AFBI. It is being built to the highest standards of modern research vessel design, incorporating features that will enable a wide range of scientific activities, from trawling for fisheries surveys to deploying remotely operated vehicles and autonomous underwater vehicles for detailed seabed mapping and environmental monitoring. The vessel is also being constructed with a focus on noise reduction to minimise disturbance to marine life during sensitive surveys.

The vessel is expected to arrive in Belfast in early 2027 for an official commissioning ceremony. Once operational, it will be a key asset for AFBI, conducting critical research to inform policy and support the sustainable management of Northern Ireland’s marine and fisheries resources. The vessel will conduct a wide range of tasks including stock assessment surveys, oceanographic and ecosystem studies, and marine habitat mapping. The data collected will help protect biodiversity, support sustainable fishing, and address climate change impacts.

