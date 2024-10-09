Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir MLA has announced the launch of the Farming for the Generations pilot scheme.

Mr Muir said the pilot scheme “aims to raise awareness of the need for succession planning on farms to help ensure the long-term sustainability of the farm business” and that Rural Support will help deliver it on behalf of DAERA.

He added: "The scheme will support farm families through planning for succession, developing the successor, and supporting the lead generation within the farm family.

"The new Planning for Succession element of the pilot will target 60 farm families and will include support for the farm business to develop a succession plan, a farm business review and a Personal Development Plan for the successor.

"The pilot scheme will also link farmers without a family successor to consider opportunities to partner with new entrants and other farm businesses to provide access to land and other resources.”

Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support said: “Rural Support, the Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland are delighted to have won this contract.

"A key focus of this programme is succession planning, as establishing a plan for the farm succession will ensure effective transfer of responsibilities and assets to the next generation; whilst ensuring the protection of both the farm business and farm family.

