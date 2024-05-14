Ahoghill YFC complete Belfast marathon relay
It’s safe to say there were lots of red faces along the way, however their hard work and training definitely paid off.
Ahoghill YFC are so proud of club members – what a fantastic achievement.
The club has currently raised over £2,000 which is an incredible amount for a very important charity and service and when it might be needed.
Ahoghill YFC would like to say a massive thank you to the local businesses for sponsoring the club on the day – Bristow Agri Sales, Fuel Fitness, SchoolHouse Gym, Spar, Galgorm Road, Thomas H Duffin, Butchers, GMG E-FARM and SMJ Joinery.
Another big thank you must go to everyone who has donated so far – it definitely made the club members motivated to run on the day and Ahoghill YFC can’t thank you all enough.
There is still time to donate via Ahoghill YFC Facebook page.