An opportunity to acquire good quality mixed livestock farm in County Antrim for £780,000

Edmondson Estates are delighted to offer this rare opportunity to acquire a good quality farm extending to around 39.17 acres, held in one block.

By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 8:20 am

The holding, located on the Woodgreen Road, Kells, Ballymena, is for sale for offers around £780,000.

This impressive farm, which includes a four-bedroom detached bungalow and a comprehensive range of outbuildings, will appeal to many.

The farm is located just a short distance from the village of Kells and the Lisnevenagh Road (A26 dual carriageway), and has easy access to Ballymena and Antrim, as well as Belfast.

Woodgreen Road, Kells, Ballymena. Image: Edmondson Estates

With its own private concrete lane accessed directly from the Woodgreen Road, this farm has plenty to offer. Indeed, the large detached modern four-bedroom bungalow provides the possibility of a loft conversion.

The agricultural land of circa 39.17 acres is well fenced and watered.

The farm yard comprises:

- Dutch Barn (1) 9.3 x 8.8 (30’6” x 28’10” )

Woodgreen Road, Kells, Ballymena. Image: Edmondson Estates

Two-bay cattle shed with slatted floor, with tank. Feeding passage. Power and water.

- General Purpose Dutch Barn (2) 7.28 x 18.22 (23’10” x 59’9”)

Four-bay shed with concrete floor. Power and lighting.

- General Purpose Dutch Barn (3) 19.58m x 9.22m (64’3 x 30’3)

Woodgreen Road, Kells, Ballymena. Image: Edmondson Estates

Four-bay shed with concrete floor. Power and lighting.

- Earth Walled Silage Clamp

- Lean To Shed 20.6 x 6.24 (67’7” x 20’5”)

Section of slatted floor and tanked.

Woodgreen Road, Kells, Ballymena. Image: Edmondson Estates

- Covered Silage Clamp 20.3 x 6.22 (66’7” x 20’4”)

Sectional slatted floor and tanked.

- Lean To Cattle House 20.35 x 6.24 (66’9” x 20’5”)

Partially cubicled.

- Cattle Crush

- Sheep Handling House 14.6 x 4.91 (47’10” x 16’1”)

Woodgreen Road, Kells, Ballymena. Image: Edmondson Estates

Power and lighting.

- Concrete yardage

- Two Storey House (Vacant)

Vacant and in need of substantial renovation, subject to all relevant statutory consents.

For further information, contact Edmondson Estates on Tel. 028 2565 5733, or view the property listing here.

