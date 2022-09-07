Animal Rebellion members arrested at protest over dairy farming
Multiple protesters have been arrested after throwing white paint over the Houses of Parliament.
Four members of Animal Rebellion glued themselves to the pavement outside the Parliamentary estate on Wednesday, shortly before Liz Truss’s first Prime Minister’s Questions, but were later removed from the area.
The group staged similar protests throughout London earlier this month.
Members chanted about dairy distribution sites in the UK at Wednesday’s demonstration.
One protester, who did not want to be named told the PA news agency: “Liz Truss has to act on dairy farming. Climate change, which is worsened by dairy farming is the biggest problem of our time.”
Animal Rebellion said its supporters had also sprayed the pavement outside Parliament with fake milk.
Andrew Howard, 63, said: “Today’s action is a direct challenge to Prime Minister Liz Truss.
“We are calling on her to make the drastic changes that we know need to happen in order to combat the cost of living, climate and ecological crises we are facing.”