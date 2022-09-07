Animal Rebellion members arrested at protest over dairy farming

Animal Rebellion campaigners from the animal and climate justice movement protest outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster.

Four members of Animal Rebellion glued themselves to the pavement outside the Parliamentary estate on Wednesday, shortly before Liz Truss’s first Prime Minister’s Questions, but were later removed from the area.

The group staged similar protests throughout London earlier this month.

Members chanted about dairy distribution sites in the UK at Wednesday’s demonstration.

One protester, who did not want to be named told the PA news agency: “Liz Truss has to act on dairy farming. Climate change, which is worsened by dairy farming is the biggest problem of our time.”

Animal Rebellion said its supporters had also sprayed the pavement outside Parliament with fake milk.

Andrew Howard, 63, said: “Today’s action is a direct challenge to Prime Minister Liz Truss.