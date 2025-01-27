Animal suffering case: Nintey-one creatures put down on farm of Co Fermanagh man, 71

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some 91 animals had to be put down on a farm of a man who has now pleaded guilty to causing unneccesary suffering.

Leslie Hall, 71, of Cooneen Road, to the south of Fivemiletown, was convicted of six charges of causing unnecessary suffering to bovines, three charges of failure to ensure the needs of an animal were met to the extent required by good practice, one charge of failing to appropriately dispose of animal carcasses, and one charge of failure to produce veterinary medicine records.

He pleaded guilty at Enniskillen courthouse today and was fined £825.

The case arose from a complaint by a member of the public to DAERA.

The farmer admitted the offences at Enniskillen courthouse (image via Creative Commons, credit: Martin Cathrae)

Its welfare and enforcement branch then visited the premises on numerous occasions between October 2020 and the June 2024 to carry out inspections.

A statement issued this evening said: “During these inspections the officials noted animals with no access to fresh feed and water, multiple pens of animals being fed contaminated silage, several pens of animals housed with no access to dry lying areas, animals in poor condition, a significant number of lame animals and multiple animal carcases at various stages of decomposition.