Another suspected case of avian flu found in commercial flock in Co Tyrone

Another suspected case of avian flu has been detected at a commercial poultry premises in Co Tyrone .

The Department of Agriculture , Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) said disease control measures have been initiated at the premises near Pomeroy.

A department spokesperson said chief veterinary officer for Northern Ireland , Brian Dooher took the decision based on number of factors including the clinical signs and preliminary results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

Daera Minister Andrew Muir urged all flock keepers to stick to biosecurity measures to protect their livestock.

Another suspected case of avian flu has been detected at a commercial poultry premises in Co Tyrone. File image (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"A suspect case of notifiable Avian Influenza was reported on Saturday November 1 and initial results suggest the presence of HPAI," he said.

"The CVO has, therefore, taken the decision, as a precautionary measure, to apply appropriate disease control measures, including the humane culling of all poultry on the site and the introduction of Temporary Control Zones (TCZ) to mitigate for onward disease spread.

"I call on all bird owners, from backyard hobbyists to commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds, to adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect their flocks."

Mr Dooher added: "The disease control measures are crucial to limit any potential spread of disease and I must stress the utmost importance of ensuring continuous excellent levels of biosecurity and reporting any suspect cases of avian flu to Daera immediately."