Armagh Show: Deerpark Shakira rises above wet conditions to make it a hat-trick of top championships

Ready for all weathers at Armagh Show on Saturday were Sarah, Joy and Andrew Spence from Lisburn

​The wet conditions failed to dampen the spirits of the many pedigree and commercial livestock breeders taking part in this year’s Armagh Show.

​There was a record entry of sheep and commercial cattle for the event with pedigree dairy and beef numbers also extremely high.

At the end of a long day’s judging it was worthy of note that show steward, Robin Irvine, confirmed an almost 100% turn out of competitors and their stock.

The event’s Beef Inter-Breed championship was won by Deerpark Shakira.

Taking in the sights and sounds of Armagh Show were Orla Russell and P J Taggart, from Armagh

She enjoyed a superlative showing career as a young pedigree heifer. And it seems that she is continuing where she left off as a young cow.

She entered the show ring at Armagh with her October 2024 bull calf, Shakira Viking, at foot looking every bit the champion.

And so it turned out. Shakira won the Limousin breed championship in the morning, going on to secure the 2025 Inter-Breed Beef championship later that afternoon. She was exhibited by Connor and Ryan Mulholland, from Antrim.

Armagh makes it three in a row for Shakira, having carried the day at Ballymena and Ballymoney Shows over recent weeks.

Enjoying their day at Armagh Show on Saturday were (from left) Sophie Taylor and Sophie McNiece, both from Markethill, and Molly Patterson and Ruby McCormick from Armagh

But the Limousin combination did not have it all its own way. They were put to the pin of their collar by the Simmental champion: Ballinalare Farm Nikita.

Another elite breeding animal, with a staggeringly successful show career as a heifer, she entered the show ring with twin calves at foot.

Another livestock competitor celebrating three in-a-row victories is Robert Miller from Moneymore. His choice Limousin cross heifer won the commercial beef championship at Armagh, again following similar successes at Ballymena and Ballymoney.

The Dairy Inter-Breed Championship at Armagh was won by Damm Impression Beth2 EX92.

Bred and exhibited by Lisburn breeder, David Simpson, the Holstein third calver looked an absolute picture in the ring, despite the rain.

David commented: “The cow calved 120 days ago and is currently giving 44 litres of milk per day. This was her second outing of the year. She was the Honourable mention at the 2025 Emerald Expo.”

Gary Jones, from Co Wexford, judged the inter-breed dairy classes at Armagh. He confirmed that his champion had all the attributes expected of an elite Holstein cow, adding: “She had tremendous breed character, outstanding mobility and a tremendous mammary system.

“I also want to commend all the exhibitors taking part for the quality of the dairy stock that added so much to the standard of each show classes.”

Meanwhile, the standard of competition was equally strong in the sheep classes. A case in point was the Suffolk Championship, won by Mark Priestly from Seaforde in Co Down with an elite ram lamb.

However, he was pushed to the pin of his collar by the reserve, a more than impressive gimmer from the Co Tyrone flock of Dennis Taylor.

The champion will be sold at public auction later in the year.

Richard Wilson, from Raphoe in Co Donegal, judged the Suffolk classes at Armagh.