Assembly defeats bill to ban hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland remains the only place in the UK that allows hunting wild mammals with dogs

Northern Ireland remains the only part of the UK where hunting wild mammals with dogs is still permitted.

Thirty-eight MLAs voted for the bill yesterday, while 45 voted against.

The Private Members’ Bill, which was brought by Alliance MLA John Blair, will not now move to the committee stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Countryside Alliance had urged MLAs to vote against the bill, describing it as “very clumsily cobbled together with absolutely no regard or thought for its wider implication”.

Opening the debate on the second stage of the bill, Mr Blair described hunting with dogs as a “cruel and unnecessary sport that causes immeasurable suffering to both the hunted animals and the hunting dogs”.

“It is my intention in bringing forward my Private Members’ Bill to reform legislation of hunting wild mammals with dogs in Northern Ireland to bring our legislation in line with that in England, Scotland and Wales, where the practice has been illegal for nearly 20 years,” he said.

“The bill is not intended in any way to restrict traditional country sports such as shooting, using gun dogs or angling.

“The bill maintains appropriate balance by exempting hunting from the ban in certain circumstances, including avoiding damage to livestock, crops or property, and causing damage to the biological diversity of an area.

“We have an historic opportunity to make a significant difference. A real opportunity here for Northern Ireland not only to catch up with the rest of the UK but to lead the way in ensuring full robust protection for animals persecuted for sport and for human enjoyment.”

Green Party MLA Rachel Woods criticised her fellow politicians for rejecting the bill.

“Polls and consultations have repeatedly shown that a large majority of the public in Northern Ireland are in favour of a ban.

“It’s inexcusable that MLAs have today gone against the will of the public and blocked this latest attempt to ban this cruel practice,” she said.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly also called it a missed opportunity.

“The SDLP had reservations about elements of this legislation but we were prepared to work to resolve the challenges by amending the bill in service of the overall objective of preventing cruelty to animals,” she said.

“It is incredible that Sinn Fein and many DUP MLAs were unwilling to work toward that goal with us.”

Chairman of the Stormont agriculture committee, Declan McAleer, earlier said the committee has not yet agreed a stance on the Bill.

He had said his party (Sinn Fein) does not agree with a ban on hunting, but that there are elements of the Bill which it does agree with.

“Legislation as it currently stands we feel is unworkable and would require significant additional time in the committee to rectify it, and that’s time we currently don’t have, given the challenges of other legislation such as both of the climate change bills,” Mr McAleer said earlier.