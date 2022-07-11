Avian flu found in wild seabirds on Northern Ireland’s north coast

Positive results for the disease were recorded in one gannet and four guillemots discovered in Portrush West Strand and Portballintrae.

Last week bird flu was discovered on Rathlin Island.

The Public Health Agency has advised that human infections with avian influenza are rare and that the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

Avian flu notice

However, the public has been warned not to pick up or touch any dead or injured wild birds as this can cause the disease to spread to other colonies of seabirds or poultry flocks.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said it was working closely with public health officials and local councils and has taken proactive measures to improve biosecurity at seabird breeding colonies.