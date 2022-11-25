The housing order puts a legal requirement on all bird owners to keep them indoors - or otherwise separate from wild birds.

This applies to keepers of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard and hobby flocks as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone in NI.

So far this year in NI, there has been one confirmed case of Avian flu, a captive bird at Castle Espie in Co Down, as well as 21 confirmed cases among wild birds.

A pelican suspected to have died from H5N1 avian influenza as seen on a beach in Lima, Peru on November 24, 2022.

The disease is on the rise among wild birds, commercial and backyard flocks, across both Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan runs a poultry enterprise on his farm near Garvagh in Co Londonderry.

"We need to understand that avian flu is a very serious disease and represents a very serious threat to the poultry industry and the wild bird population also," he told the News Letter.

"The commercial poultry industry in 2021 was worth some £450m to the Northern Ireland economy and employs thousands of people, directly and indirectly.

"So a threat like that has to be taken very seriously."

He emphasised that avian flu presents "no human health implications" and that eggs chicken and turkey are totally safe to eat.

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Robert Huey said: “In order to protect the national flock, we must try to avoid a repeat of last year, which was NI’s worst ever outbreak of avian flu and resulted in the cull of approximately 80,000 birds.

“Anyone who keeps birds and poultry, not just those in the commercial sector, will now have a legal obligation to adhere to the housing order requirements, which are there to protect your flock."

While it is vital to keep all commercial and captive birds houses at present there are also other daily measures that can be taken, he added;

Ensure feed and bedding is protected from rodents and wild birds

Make sure there are no gaps in your housing

Clean your footwear every time you visit your birds

Humanely control rodents

Regularly clean and disinfect hard surfaces

