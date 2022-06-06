Ballymoney Show: Just champion ... Shot J Rose the star of the show

After a three-year break, the event returned on Saturday to showcase all that is good about farming and food in the north Antrim area.

A tremendous turnout of cattle meant that judging continued until late in the afternoon. But the wait was well worth it for the McLean family, from Bushmills.

Their Holstein sixth calving cow, Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose won the Supreme Championship Class of the show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iain McLean, from Bushmills, with the Champion of Champions at this year’s Ballymoney Show Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose

Earlier in the day she was selected as the Dairy Interbreed Champion at the event.

Judge Robert Hunter, from Shotts in Lanarkshire, described Rose as one of the best dairy cows in the UK at the present time.

“She has everything: tremendous scope and amazing mammary system” he said.

“But her age has also to be factored in. At 10 years old and to be looking so fresh is an absolute testament to the quality of the cow.”

Rose had her sixth calf back in January. She is currently giving 60 litres of milk per day.

“At peak, she was giving 75 litres from two daily milkings,” confirmed Iain McLean.

“Rose has already produced 115t of milk during her life time. And, hopefully, there is more to come.”

He continued: “The plan is to produce embryos from the cow over the coming months. She is a genuine star. Her pedigree takes her back to one of the most famous and renowned cow families in North America.”

Meanwhile, Beef Interbreed judge, William McIlroy, was confident that he had unearthed a true star of the future.

His animal of choice was a very eye-catching Limousin heifer, exhibited by William Alexander, from Randalstown in Co Antrim.

Jalex Resta is a weaning heifer with tremendous length, great legs and exceptional hindquarters.

The Sheep Interbreed Championship was won by Alistair Moore, from Ballymena, with an outstanding two-shear Charollais ewe.

Sheep Interbreed judge Sam McClymont – from Selkirk in Scotland – described the quality of the sheep presented to him throughout the day as being of exceptional quality.

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots was a guest visitor at the show.

He used his visit to the event to confirm an extension to the closing date for the £200,000 bounce back support scheme for local agricultural shows.