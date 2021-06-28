Balmoral Show 2021 open for entries

Karen Hughes, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) announces the opening of entries for Balmoral Show 2021

Karen Hughes of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has also announced that visitor tickets will be available to purchase online from Friday, July 23.

The closing date for show entries is Wednesday, July 28 at 5pm.

This year all entries must be submitted online, or posted directly to the RUAS.

Prize schedules are available for download from the show’s website at visit balmoralshow.co.uk.

This year’s show, which is taking place in partnership with Ulster Bank, will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday, September 22 to Saturday, September 25 2021.

For the latest updates on the show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook and Twitter.

