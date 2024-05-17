Balmoral Show 2024: Positive message on food output and climate change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Agriculture can meet its climate change targets while still maintaining current levels of food output.

This was one of the key messages communicated by Ulster Bank’s agriculture manager, Cormac McKervey in the second day of the Balmoral Show.

He explained: “Improving efficiency will drive down carbon footprint levels while, at the same time, delivering improved profit margins for individual farm businesses.

“It’s a win: win scenario, which can also allow farm businesses to maintain current output values.

Crowds packed into the venue to watch the day's events get under way. (Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

“There is a sustainable future for agriculture in Northern Ireland, one which does not involve a reduction in cow and livestock numbers.”

Mr McKervey confirmed that ruminant agriculture does have a large carbon footprint, in relative terms.

“But new technologies are delivering major benefits in this regard. Carbon dioxide and methane levels are reducing.

“The current climate change targets will be met: farmers are open to change.”

Michael Bell, Minister Andrew Muir and George Mullan from ABP during Balmoral Show. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia)

He also indicated that the proposed changes in farm support measures for Northern Ireland, including the age at slaughter scheme for beef producers, will further endorse management change at farm level.

He is also very aware of the weather-related pressures that have impacted on the farming sectors over recent months.

“There are financial pressures coming on numerous farm businesses at the present time,” he said.

“We have seen almost continuous rain falling throughout last autumn, winter and now the early spring period.

There was plenty of cattle on show - all competing for prizes. (Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

“Increased challenges, caused by bovine tuberculosis, are also adding to the economic pressures faced by many farms at the present time.

“Up to now very little slurry or fertiliser has been put on to land with turnout significantly delayed.”

According to Mr McKervey the banks fully recognise that the weather is outside the control of local farmers.

“So if it’s a case of farm businesses needing short-term cash flow assistance, we will respond accordingly,” he confirmed.

Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), Andrew Muir MLA Lakeland Dairies’ Chairperson, Niall Matthews, pictured at Balmoral Show. (Pic: Freelance)

“Longer term forms of assistance will require farmers compiling a cash flow projection.”

However, the Ulster Bank representative was also keen to strike a more upbeat perspective, looking ahead.

“A few days of good weather can quickly change the mood and the circumstances impacting within a farming business at this time of the year,” he said.

The second day of Balmoral also saw Stormont farm minister, Andrew Muir MLA, pointing towards a very sustainable future for agriculture in Northern Ireland.

He spoke about the wide remit of his department including his future vision, climate change, environmental sustainability, disease control to protect public and animal health, farm support for the agriculture sector and the importance of our rural communities.

The minister added: “Balmoral Show is not just an institution in its own right but a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the food we produce, the farming, fishing and food businesses that produce it and the rural and coastal communities that are such a key part of the fabric of Northern Ireland.

Thousands of people of all ages flocked to the grounds of the Eikon Centre near Lisburn. (Picture: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

“I am also building a detailed case for future UK government funding of agriculture, rural development and fisheries with my executive colleagues.

“I have consistently put on the record that we need to call time on the idea that support for the environment and support for agriculture are mutually exclusive concepts.

“It does a real injustice to the many positive examples of great farming practice across Northern Ireland, practice being carried out by people who are not only knowledgeable but also passionate about the wellbeing of the land they look after.”

Tackling climate change is one of Mr Muir’s key priorities.

He explained: “It is difficult to ignore what we see in front of us with the severe weather patterns experienced this year alone – some of our towns, villages, communities, businesses severely impacted. We must act now.

“And we must act together. The impact of climate change is particularly acute for agriculture with, for example, extreme weather having a prolonged effect. It also presents real challenges for our fishing communities.

