As well as the normal showpiece of the finest of Northern Ireland agriculture, this year's Balmoral Show will boast a troupe of dancing JCB diggers and a full size, roaring dinosaur.

Opening tomorrow, the four day show is expecting 100,000 visitors coming to see over 3,500 heads of livestock and 500 trade stands, supported by 300 volunteers.

As usual, Northern Ireland’s pinnacle agri-food event – now in its 156th year – is expected to be bustling with families, foodies, and farmers as well as award-winning livestock and mouth-watering local food and drink, and a host of family friendly entertainment.

Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Group Operations Director Rhonda Geary told the News Letter: "Our main arena attraction this year will be JCB Dancing Diggers. They haven't been with us at Balmoral for almost 30 years which was back in our King's Hall days.

The JCB Dancing Diggers will be the top arena spectacle at he Balmoral Show 2025.

"Basically you have eight JCBS doing all these maneuvers in a choreographed display in the main arena. It is something that the kids of all ages - and adults - will enjoy."

The display is run by an English company.

"They don't tour very often, and they're only doing a few shows this year, so we are very lucky to get them."

This year the show will have 60 new, never-seen-before trade stands, covering everything from agriculture to food to services.

The annual favourites of the children's Land Rover experience, the kids farm, the fund fair and Downtown Show stage are all back.

In livestock there will be a new 'breeding heifer' class and there will be an opportunity to see the next generation of judges, when up-and-comers from the Young Farmers Clubs will for the first time take to the rings to try their hands at judging.

The most exotic animal on show this year might take many people by surprise - it is six metres tall and roars.

"If you were up here now and had a look around, you'd see we have a life sized dinosaur which is on loan from Glenpark estate in Omagh,” Rhonda added.

"Apparently it moves its head and roars. I hope it doesn't scare the pigs - it's right inside the pig marquee."

For the food lovers there will be dozens of artisan producers at the Northern Ireland Food Pavilion, with plenty of free tasting opportunities, as usual.

A new competition this year is the New Product Innovation Award, open to Northern Ireland companies serving the agricultural sector, with a prize of £15,000 worth of advertising in Farming Life.

For older children, there will be a climbing wall and a sensory activity zone for the Show’s younger guests who are ready to take time out from the bustling aisles and explore a variety of wellbeing activities.

And former National Champion Robert Goligher will draw crowds as he demonstrates the art of herding sheep with his trusty dog.